Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

Vietnam Aluminium Description :-

Vietnam Aluminium Market Overview

The Vietnam aluminum market has been estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7%, over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The market is majorly driven by factors such as growth of the construction industry and growing demand from the packaging sector.

– Depreciating revenues from Bauxite-Alumina projects are acting as restraints to market growth.

– Development of the vietnam automotive industry is likely to act as an opportunity through the forecast period.

Company Coverage of Vietnam Aluminium market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– GARMCO

– AWEC Aluminium Products, s.r.o

– SHOWA DENKO K.K.

– Showa Leadfu Co. Ltd

– Global Vietnam Aluminium Co. Ltd (RUBY)

– Dynacast

– TSUKUBA DIECASTING Co., Ltd

– Saigon International Co. Ltd

– Norsk Hydro ASA

Global Vietnam Aluminium Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growth of the Construction Industry

4.1.2 Growing Demand from the Packaging Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Depreciating Revenues from Bauxite-Alumina Projects

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Billet

5.1.2 Ingot

5.1.3 Aluminum Profiles

5.1.4 Fitting

5.1.5 Other Products

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Transportation

5.2.2 Construction

5.2.3 Electrical and Consumer Durables

5.2.4 Foils and Packaging

5.2.5 Machinery and Equipment

5.2.6 Other End-User Industries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 GARMCO

6.4.2 AWEC Aluminium Products, s.r.o

6.4.3 SHOWA DENKO K.K.

6.4.4 Showa Leadfu Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Global Vietnam Aluminium Co. Ltd (RUBY)

6.4.6 Dynacast

6.4.7 TSUKUBA DIECASTING Co., Ltd

6.4.8 Saigon International Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Norsk Hydro ASA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of the Vietnam Automotive Industry

