The disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market is estimated to register a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). DRaaS functions as a cloud computing and backup service model that uses cloud resources to protect data and applications from the disruption caused by various types of disasters. It gives an organization a complete system backup that allows for business continuity in the event of any system downtime or failure.

– Cloud technology as computing and applications is gaining significance across organizations and contributes to market growth. Enterprise IT investments in cloud computing are expected to account for almost one-fourth of the IT expenditure by the end of the forecast period, representing a considerable increase over the last few years.

– The DRaaS market has been gaining momentum owing to the improved functionality of the increasing number of small and medium enterprises. A majority of the market share is observed to be accounted for by the hybrid configuration (including both physical and cloud-based servers) owing to the increased flexibility of cloud services by cloud service providers, such as AWS and Microsoft.

– It gives huge flexibility and agility to businesses that are dependent on service for a major portion of their revenue. The emergence of 24×7 services providers, especially in the small and medium scale business, in order to maintain the competitive edge, has further strengthened the demand for the market.

Company Coverage of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– iLand Internet Solutions Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Recovery Point Systems Inc.

– Bluelock LLC

– TierPoint LLC

– IBM Corporation

– Sungard Availability Services LP

– C&W Business Ltd.

– Expedient Holdings USA LLC

– BIOS Middle East Group

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Applications through Cloud-based Disaster Recovery

4.3.2 Reducing Operational Cost and Fast Recovery of Data

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Complexity of Deployment and in Setting Terms

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Snapshot

4.6.1 Fully Managed

4.6.2 Assisted

4.6.3 Self-Service

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-user Vertical

5.1.1 BFSI

5.1.2 IT

5.1.3 Government

5.1.4 Healthcare

5.1.5 Other End-user Verticals

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 iLand Internet Solutions Corporation

6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.3 Recovery Point Systems Inc.

6.1.4 Bluelock LLC

6.1.5 TierPoint LLC

6.1.6 IBM Corporation

6.1.7 Sungard Availability Services LP

6.1.8 C&W Business Ltd.

6.1.9 Expedient Holdings USA LLC

6.1.10 BIOS Middle East Group

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

