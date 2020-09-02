Security and Vulnerability Management Market Share, Size 2020 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024| Says Market Reports World

Global Machine Translation Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Machine Translation Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market.

Machine Translation Market Report Is In Information & Communications Technologyfield

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

Machine Translation Description :-

Machine Translation Market Overview

The machine translation market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. As the machine translation applications are achieving significantly high accuracy levels, they are increasingly getting employed in diverse areas of business, introducing new applications and enhanced machine-learning models.

– The translation market is witnessing an excess demand based on the rising use of computer-assisted tools. The necessity to use the technology in favor of the more efficient translation process is, therefore, continuously increasing.

– Using machine translation technology, the text is being translated increasingly faster with the help of computers. It is used by many translation companies to generate multilingual content.

– Some of the key factors augmenting the growth of the machine translation market are growing volumes of Big Data, increasing demand for content localization, and increasing need for cost-effective and high-speed translation.

– However, accessibility of free of charge translation engines is hampering the growth of the machine translation market during the forecasted period.

The report is a detailed assessment of the Global Machine Translation Market, which enables market drivers, recent technologies, product Specification, Product cost structure, Manufacturing process, etc. while the production gets separated by the Applications, Technology and regions.

Company Coverage of Machine Translation market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– SDL PLC

– Lionbridge Technologies Inc.

– Omniscien Technologies Inc.

– Lingotek Inc.

– RWS Holdings PLC

– Welocalize Inc.

– Smart Communications Inc.

– Systran International Co. Ltd.

– AppTek Partners LLC

– Google LLC

– Cloudwords Inc.

– PROMT Ltd

– Yandex N.V.

The Machine Translation Market report separates the production by regions, applications and technology.

Global Machine Translation Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Content Localization

4.3.2 Increase in the Need for Cost Efficiency and High-speed Translation

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Quality and Accuracy

4.4.2 Accessibility of Open Source Translation Engines

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Statistical Machine Translation

5.1.2 Rule-based Machine Translation

5.1.3 Neural Machine Translation

5.1.4 Other Technologies

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 On-Premise

5.2.2 Cloud-based

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Automotive

5.3.2 Military and Defense

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 IT

5.3.5 Electronics

5.3.6 E-commerce

5.3.7 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

