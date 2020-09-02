Machine Translation Market Size, Share 2020 Growth Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024| Says Market Reports World

The oxygen gas sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period 2019- 2024. The ability to reliably measure oxygen concentration or partial pressure, and provide a warning concerning the abnormal conditions is a critical requirement in industrial safety environments, such as mines, oil production facilities, and chemical plants are driving the growth of the market.

– The primary factor that has driven the growth of the market, over the years, is the increasing number of applications for the oxygen sensors, coupled with rapid technological advancements in sensing technologies.

– Applications ranging from adjusting the air-fuel ratio in automobiles to controlling industrial processes are increasingly demanding the use of oxygen sensors, as accurately ascertaining oxygen levels is essential.

– Furthermore, environmental concerns are also playing a crucial role in driving the growth of oxygen sensors. Various projects have been and are expected to be implemented to measure the dissolved oxygen in the water which is crucial for ecological balance in the water.

– However, the lack of awareness and usage is hampering the growth of the market.

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– ABB Limited

– Honeywell International Corporation

– Eaton Corporation

– Delphi Automotive PLC

– Figaro Engineering Inc.

– Advanced Micro Instruments Inc.

– Yokogawa Electric Corporation

– City Technology Limited

– General Electric Company

– Hamilton Company

– Sensore Electronic GmbH

– Aeroqual Limited

– AlphaSense Inc.

– Control Instruments Corporation

– Fujikura Limited

– Membrapor AG

– Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

– Francisco Albero S.A.U.

– Maxtec, LLC

The Oxygen Gas Sensors Market report separates the production by regions, applications and technology. Since the analysis of the report also covers the upstream raw materials, downstream client survey, Industry development trend, equipment, proposals and Marketing channels.

Global Oxygen Gas Sensors Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Government Regulations to Ensure Safety in Work Places

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness of Applications and Usage of Oxygen Sensors in SMEs

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Potentiometric

5.1.2 Amperometric

5.1.3 Resistive

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Infrared

5.2.2 Catalytic

5.2.3 Other Technologies

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Chemical and Petrochemical

5.3.2 Automotive

5.3.3 Medical and Life Sciences

5.3.4 Industrial

5.3.5 Water and Wastewater

5.3.6 Smart Buildings

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Mexico

5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.1.2 ABB Limited

6.1.3 Honeywell International Corporation

6.1.4 Eaton Corporation

6.1.5 Delphi Automotive PLC

6.1.6 Figaro Engineering Inc.

6.1.7 Advanced Micro Instruments Inc.

6.1.8 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

6.1.9 City Technology Limited

6.1.10 General Electric Company

6.1.11 Hamilton Company

6.1.12 Sensore Electronic GmbH

6.1.13 Aeroqual Limited

6.1.14 AlphaSense Inc.

6.1.15 Control Instruments Corporation

6.1.16 Fujikura Limited

6.1.17 Membrapor AG

6.1.18 Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

6.1.19 Francisco Albero S.A.U.

6.1.20 Maxtec, LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

