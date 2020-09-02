Global “Vascular Patches Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Vascular Patches market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Vascular Patches Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Biologic Vascular Patches Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

Major benefits offered by the biologic vascular patches are the biodegradable property and higher tensile and suture retention strength. To overcome the chances of infection, biologic vascular grafts are preferred over synthetic vascular grafts. Mostly, the bovine pericardial tissue is used to manufacture biologic vascular patches. XenoSure Biologic Vascular Patch from LeMatre is one of the high-quality bovine pericardium patches used for precise closure, during endarterectomy and vascular reconstruction procedures.

Duravess bovine pericardial vascular patch from Edwards Lifesciences is commonly used for carotid endarterectomy, arteriovenous access revisions, profundaplasty, femoral, iliac, and renal and tibial endarterectomy. Since bovine pericardial tissue contains a high amount of structural protein with elastic properties, it allows conformity to challenge vessel anatomy and, therefore, its usage has been growing. Furthermore, the demand for this kind of patches is expected to rise, as bovine pericardial vascular patches exhibit a significant decrease in intraoperative suture line bleeding, as compared to synthetic patches.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America holds the largest share in the vascular patches market, with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue. The United States spends a significant percentage of its GDP on healthcare, each year. According to the recent report of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 2018, about 18% of the GDP is spent on healthcare. The increasing prevalence of vascular diseases is the major factor expected to drive the overall growth of the market, during the forecast period. Furthermore, there is a rise in the geriatric population in the United States, which is expected to create more opportunities for the market in the country.

