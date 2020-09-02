Global “Track and Trace Solutions Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Track and Trace Solutions market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Track and Trace Solutions Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Track and Trace Solutions Market

The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Track and Trace Solutions market growth?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Track and Trace Solutions market shares?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the Track and Trace Solutions market industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Track and Trace Solutions create from those of established entities?

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099137

Key Market Trends:

Bar Code Technology is expected to hold the Major Revenue Share in the Technology-wise Segmentation

A barcode is a number represented in vertical lines of varying thicknesses, printed on a label to exclusively identify any item.

In the healthcare industry, the barcode system offers wide applications, from hospitals and diagnostic laboratories to medical devices or pharmaceutical manufacturing companies. A barcode helps in tracking patient data in medical facilities, precisely managing medical supplies inventory, tracking expiration dates and origin of drugs, and adding barcode labels to blood supplies, which helps to distinguish among different samples. This barcode technology is being adopted for many years and is still being used all time for tracking. Other major benefits of using barcodes are the improvement of stock visibility and cutting waste, reduction in disparities in cost and quality of care, better safety and compliance, and automation of the manual supply-chain tasks, which are the key driving factors fueling the market growth.

North America dominates the Market and expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for track and trace solutions and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing number of counterfeit drugs; due to the increasing number of counterfeit medicines available in the market, the FDA had to issue product identifier requirements under the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Compliance Policy in June 2017. The policy states that the drugs sold in the United States must have item-level serialization affixed and printed on unit-of-sale prescription drugs. The DSCSA will require a “standardized numerical identifier” to uniquely identify packages or homogenous cases that are composed by the National Drug Code (NDC). The DSCSA will require a “standardized numerical identifier” to uniquely identify packages or homogenous cases that are composed by the National Drug Code (NDC).

Reasons for Buying Track and Trace Solutions Market Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year of Track and Trace Solutions market forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of Track and Trace Solutions market size.

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14099137

Detailed TOC of Track and Trace Solutions Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growth in the Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical Industries and Increase in Implementation of Serialization

4.2.2 Rise in the Number of Packaging-related Product Recalls

4.2.3 Increasing Number of Counterfeit Drugs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Costs Associated with Serialization and Aggregation

4.3.2 Lack of Common Standards for Serialization and Aggregation

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Hardware Systems

5.1.1.1 Printing and Marking Solutions

5.1.1.2 Monitoring and Verification Solutions

5.1.1.3 Labeling Solutions

5.1.1.4 Other Hardware Systems

5.1.2 Software Solutions

5.1.2.1 Plant Manager Software

5.1.2.2 Line Controller Software

5.1.2.3 Bundle Tracking Software

5.1.2.4 Other Software Solutions

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Barcode

5.2.2 RFID

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Serialization Solutions

5.3.1.1 Bottle Serialization

5.3.1.2 Label Serialization

5.3.1.3 Carton Serialization

5.3.1.4 Data Matrix Serialization

5.3.2 Aggregation Solutions

5.3.2.1 Bundle Aggregation

5.3.2.2 Case Aggregation

5.3.2.3 Pallet Aggregation

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.4.2 Medical Device Companies

5.4.3 Other End Users

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ACG

6.1.2 Adents

6.1.3 ANTARES VISION SpA

6.1.4 Axway

6.1.5 Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

6.1.6 Rfxcel Corporation

6.1.7 Optel Group

6.1.8 SEIDENADER MASCHINENBAU GMBH (MEDIPAK SYSTEMS)

6.1.9 Sea Vision SRL

6.1.10 TraceLink Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other report :

X-ray Fluorescence Spectrometers Industry 2020 COVID-19 Impact, Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market Professional Survey by Booming Types & Application Report 2020 and Growth Forecasts to 2026

Lensometer Market 2020 Research Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2026

Telescope and Hand-held Later Rangefinder Market Professional Survey by Booming Types & Application Report 2020 and Growth Forecasts to 2026

Food and Beverage Robotic System Integration Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2026

Telescopic Hydraulic Cylinders Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2025; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Size, Share, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast 2020 to 2026

Shiitake Mushroom Extract Market Size- Industry 2020 Global Market, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2026

Calibration Management Software Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Supply Demand and Sales to 2024

Personal Die Cutting Machine Market 2020 Research Analysis by Product Overview and Scope and Suppression Systems Forecasts 2024

Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market 2020 Analysis Manufacturing Cost Structure, Industry Chain Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers Opportunities & Future Potential 2024