Global Bulk Container Packaging Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Bulk Container Packaging Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market.

The bulk container packaging market was valued at USD 3.32 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 5.83 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 9.87%, over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The sheer volume of resources and products being transported across the world is a strong indicator of how important the global bulk container packaging market.

– Globalization generates favorable circumstances by keeping manufacturing bases distant from consumption regions. Transportation costs are considered the largest part of the total cost, hence there is a rising requirement for more innovative and cost-effective bulk container packaging solutions, to reduce the transportation costs on the whole.

– Companies are also involved in strategic initiatives to leverage the growing demand for the bulk container packaging market. For instance, Grief Inc., one of the companies in the bulk packaging space, announced its expansion in Texas through various investments in drums and IBC segments.

– Growing export of bulk container packaged products will drive the market. Since there is too much of export/import of goods like food and beverages.

– However, minimizing the impact on the environment is impacting the overall packaging market. Reuse is a major trend in packaging because of the increased pressure to prolong the lifecycle of finite resources through the re-use of containers.

– Greif Inc.

– Bemis Company Inc.

– TechnipFMC

– SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA

– Braid Logistics

– National Bulk Equipment, Inc

– Signode Industrial Group

– Meyer Industries Limited

– Mondi Group

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Use of Flexitank Among Regional End-user Industries

4.3.2 Growing Export of Bulk Container Packed Products

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Growing Environmental Concerns Over the Use of Plastic

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Drums

5.1.2 Pails

5.1.3 Materical Handling Containers

5.1.4 Rigid Intermediate Bulk Containers

5.1.5 Pallets

5.1.6 Dunnage Air Bags

5.1.7 Other Types

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

5.2.2 Food and Beverages

5.2.3 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Greif Inc.

6.1.2 Bemis Company Inc.

6.1.3 TechnipFMC

6.1.4 SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA

6.1.5 Braid Logistics

6.1.6 National Bulk Equipment, Inc

6.1.7 Signode Industrial Group

6.1.8 Meyer Industries Limited

6.1.9 Mondi Group

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

