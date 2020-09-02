Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market Share, Size 2020 Driving Factors, Market Analysis, Investment Feasibility, Industry Trends and Forecast 2024| Says Market Reports World

The premium motorcycle helmet market in China is expected to grow steadily, by 2024. Factors, such as an increase in the sale of premium motorcycles in the country, and the end users’ preference and awareness toward enhanced safety and comfort offered by premium helmets, are driving the market.

Since China is the most populated country in the world, where investments in public transportation may not suffice for mobility requirements, the country depends on mopeds, scooters, and motorcycles. Although the development of the motorcycle industry in the country has begun comparatively late (motorcycles were not popular in the country until the 1950’s), presently, China is one of the largest motorcycle producing countries in the world. The increase in motorcycle production is driven by increasing demand from both domestic and international markets.

The sale of premium motorcycles is rising in China, despite a ban on two-wheelers in some provinces of the country, where the use of two-wheelers on city roads is restricted. Despite the regulations constraining motorcycles, sales in China increased by 2.2%, to 17.13 million units, in 2017, as compared to 16.8 million units in 2016.

– AGV (Subsidiary of Dainese)

– Shoei Co. Ltd

– Arai Helmet Ltd

– SPIRIT (HK) Sports Co. Ltd

– Vega Helmets

– LS2 Helmets

– Shark Helmets

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Executive Summary

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Research Phases

3. CHINA MOTORCYCLE HELMET MARKET STUDY**

3.1 Brand Perception Analysis (Full Face, Half Face, Motocross)

3.1.1 Price Range of Helmets

3.1.1.1 AGV (Subsidiary of Dainese)

3.1.1.2 Shoei Co. Ltd

3.1.1.3 Arai Helmet Ltd

3.1.1.4 Vega Helmets

3.1.1.5 LS2 Helmets

3.1.1.6 HJC

3.1.1.7 ICON

3.1.2 By End User

3.1.2.1 Racer

3.1.2.2 Commuter

3.2 Comparison of Online and Retail Channel

3.2.1 List of Distributors/Dealers of Major Premium Motorcycle Helmet Firms

3.2.2 Multi-brand Retail Outlets

3.3 List of Safety Standards for Motorcycle Helmets

4. KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS**

4.1 AGV (Subsidiary of Dainese)

4.2 Shoei Co. Ltd

4.3 Arai Helmet Ltd

4.4 SPIRIT (HK) Sports Co. Ltd

4.5 Vega Helmets

4.6 LS2 Helmets

4.7 Shark Helmets

5. DISCLAIMER

**Analysis is based on the Surveys Conducted across China

