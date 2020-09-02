Cloud Security Software Market Size, Share 2020 Supply, Consumption, Cost and Profit analysis and forecast to 2024| Says Market Reports World

The data analytics outsourcing market was valued at USD 2.50 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 7 .79 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Organizations find it time-consuming to manage the huge volume of data generated in a systematic manner. Thus, the demand for data analytics outsourcing vendors is increasing so that companies can take quick decisions.

– Increasing volume and variety of data being generated is the major driving factor for this industry. IBM estimates that 90% of the data in the world today has been created in the last two years. The data contains trends and insights which can be observed with the help of qualitative and quantitative methods provided by data analytics companies. The ability to make data-driven decisions is crucial to any business.

– However, the lack of skilled workforce is the factor hindering the market growth. In a report titled ‘The Future of Jobs 2018’, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said around 54 percent of the global workforce had to be re-skilled or up-skilled to work in disruptive and digital technologies spawning the virtual world.

Company Coverage of Data Analytics Outsourcing market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– Accenture PLC

– Capgemini SE

– Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

– Genpact Ltd

– Gramener

– IBM Corporation

– Infosys Ltd

– Mu Sigma Inc.

– Opera Solutions, LLC

– Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

– Wipro Ltd

– WNS Global Services Private Limited

– ZS Associates, Inc.

Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Volume and Variety of Data being Generated is the Major Driving Factor for this Industry

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Business Analytics

5.1.2 CRM Analytics

5.1.3 Supply Chain Analytics

5.1.4 Risk Analytics

5.1.5 Location Analytics

5.1.6 Financial Analytics

5.1.7 Web Analytics

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Retail

5.2.2 Agriculture

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Aviation

5.2.5 Manufacturing

5.2.6 BFSI

5.2.7 Healthcare

5.2.8 IT and Telecom

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 Japan

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 China

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Accenture PLC

6.1.2 Capgemini SE

6.1.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

6.1.4 Genpact Ltd

6.1.5 Gramener

6.1.6 IBM Corporation

6.1.7 Infosys Ltd

6.1.8 Mu Sigma Inc.

6.1.9 Opera Solutions, LLC

6.1.10 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

6.1.11 Wipro Ltd

6.1.12 WNS Global Services Private Limited

6.1.13 ZS Associates, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

