Global “Smart Airport Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Smart Airport market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Smart Airport Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Smart Airport Market

The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Smart Airport market growth?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Smart Airport market shares?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the Smart Airport market industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Smart Airport create from those of established entities?

Key Market Trends:

The Noise Management Segment Projected to Grow at a Rapid Pace

Currently, the noise management segment has the highest share among all the segments. Landing and take-off of an aircraft generate noise, and even though new-generation aircraft are quieter, major airports run specialized noise management programs to reduce and offset the noise created by their routine operations. Several major airports are installing noise monitoring devices to monitor the noise levels due to the aircraft. For instance, at Toronto Pearson Airport, the Noise Management Action Plan is reviewed every five years, and corrective measures are adopted depending on the requirement. Earlier, in December 2017, the airport announced its Noise Management Action Plan for 2018-2022. Thus, the focus is currently on this segment, which is the reason for its expected high CAGR.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Register the Highest Growth

In the smart airport market, regionally, North America is generating the highest revenue at present. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to record higher growth during the forecast period. China has one of the fastest growing air passenger traffics, with 35% increment in the number of passengers, over the past five years, and comes second after the United States, in terms of the total number of passengers carried. Additionally, the Indian private jet industry is booming, and has already witnessed various aircraft entering the market over the past decade. According to the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), India is the ninth-largest, in terms of aviation industry ranking.

Sydney Airport is preparing to try a facial recognition system designed to let travelers pass through check-in, baggage deposit, border and security screening, and boarding, after one initial passport presentation. This has led to a growth in the development of smart airports in the Asia-Pacific region, and has a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Detailed TOC of Smart Airport Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Security System

5.1.2 Communication Systems

5.1.3 Air and Ground Traffic Control

5.1.4 Passenger, Cargo and Baggage, and Ground Handling

5.2 Landside

5.2.1 Advanced Vehicle Parking Solutions

5.2.2 Smart Marketing Techniques

5.2.3 Security

5.3 Airside

5.3.1 Air Traffic Management

5.3.2 Aircraft Maintenance

5.3.3 Aircraft Parking

5.4 Terminal Side

5.4.1 Baggage Handling

5.4.2 Check-in Systems

5.4.3 Other Operations

5.5 Application

5.5.1 Aeronautical Operations

5.5.1.1 Gate Management

5.5.1.2 Noise Management

5.5.2 Non-aeronautical Operations

5.5.2.1 Supply Chain Management

5.5.2.2 Advanced Transport Services

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.1.4 Rest of North America

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Spain

5.6.2.2 United Kingdom

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Germany

5.6.2.5 Russia

5.6.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 India

5.6.3.3 Japan

5.6.3.4 Australia

5.6.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 South America

5.6.4.1 Chile

5.6.4.2 Brazil

5.6.4.3 Argentina

5.6.4.4 Rest of South America

5.6.5 Middle East & Africa

5.6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.2 Egypt

5.6.5.3 UAE

5.6.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Honeywell international Inc.

6.4.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.4.3 Amadeus IT Group

6.4.4 Siemens AG

6.4.5 T-Systems international GmbH

6.4.6 Thales SA

6.4.7 SITA

6.4.8 Rockwell Collins Inc.

6.4.9 Raytheon Company

6.4.10 Sabre Corp.

6.4.11 IBM

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

