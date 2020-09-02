Global “Security Analytics Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Security Analytics market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Security Analytics Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Security Analytics Market

The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Security Analytics market growth?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Security Analytics market shares?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the Security Analytics market industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Security Analytics create from those of established entities?

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999685

Key Market Trends:

Network Security Analytics to Account for Significant Share

Network security applications are the largest source of demand for security analytics solutions globally. Security analysis, unlike other more well-behaved problem domains, does not naturally lend itself to statistical analysis. In most of the cases, programmers do not have the basic data that enable them to fabricate an accurate analytical engine.

Further, given the tendency of attackers to constantly adapt to changes, makes fabrication of network security analytics solutions an almost impossible task to the programmers. Also, In recent times, there have been many cases of network and web-app security failures that brought catastrophic damage to several large enterprises and governments globally.

Further, as the traditional network security analytics solutions based on the Bayesian probability theory, that states it’s possible to predict with high accuracy the likelihood of something happening by capturing every element of a problem and calculates possible outcomes mathematically, are being replaced with machine learning algorithms, due to this network security analytics solutions are getting more reliable.

Bayesian models have domain conceptual alignment and ability to reason on incomplete data, while machine learning has the sheer power and ability to cope with massive quantities of data required by modern networks, that are spreading beyond traditional applications.

North America to Account for Major Share

The Kaspersky Lab 2018 B2B Survey indicated that in North America, the average cost of a data breach for an enterprise reached USD 1.6 million (up 23% from USD 1.3 million in 2017) on average.

North America is the most expensive location for any small- and medium-scale business (SMB) to suffer a data breach compared to other regions. SMBs in the United States and Canada have the highest recovery cost, at USD 149 thousand on average (up 27% from USD 117 thousand in 2017).

End-user industries in the region have been pioneers and early adopters of analytics solution to remain ahead of competitions in other regions. This has helped enterprises and SMBs create huge databases and infrastructure to support the use of security analytics in a proactive measure.

Companies, such as Cylance Inc., the leading provider of AI-driven, prevention-first security solutions, and Securonix, a provider of SIEM and user and entity behavioral analytics, operating in North America in security analytics, announced a partnership to support the interoperability of CylancePROTECT with the new release of the Securonix Security Analytics Platform indicating the emerging trend towards cloud solution in security analytics.

Reasons for Buying Security Analytics Market Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year of Security Analytics market forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of Security Analytics market size.

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13999685

Detailed TOC of Security Analytics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Level of Sophistication of Threats And Security Breaches

4.3.2 Rise in IoT and BYOD Trend

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Data Integration and Connectivity

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Network Security Analytics

5.1.2 Application Security Analytics

5.1.3 Web Security Analytics

5.1.4 Endpoint Security Analytics

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Healthcare

5.2.2 Defense and Security

5.2.3 Banking and Financial Services

5.2.4 Telecomm and IT

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Alert Logic Inc.

6.1.2 Arbor Networks Inc.

6.1.3 Symantec Corporation

6.1.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.5 RSA Security LLC

6.1.6 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

6.1.7 IBM Corporation

6.1.8 Logrhythm, Inc.

6.1.9 Fireeye, Inc.

6.1.10 Splunk Inc.

6.1.11 Fortinet Inc.

6.1.12 McAfee LLC

6.1.13 Micro Focus International Plc

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other report :

Traction Motor Market, COVID-19 Impact, 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2026

Boat Steering Systems Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2020 to 2026

Viscosimeters Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2020 to 2026

Double Jersey Circular Knitting Machines Market Research 2020-2026: Region Wise Analysis of Top Players in Market by its Types and Application

Oil-free Bearings Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market Professional Survey by Booming Types & Application Report 2020 and Growth Forecasts to 2026

Global Continuous Syringes Market 2020|Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2025

Global Glass Fibers Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Hafnium Metals Market Size 2020 by Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Market Growth to 2026

Global Potting Compound Market 2020: Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2024

Menthol Tonka Bean Market 2020 Overview Industry, Definition, Specifications and Classification and Forecast to 2024

Proximity Sensors Market 2020 Scope, Market Classification, Research Objectives Forecasts 2024