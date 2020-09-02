Global “Saudi Arabia Defense Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Saudi Arabia Defense market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Saudi Arabia Defense market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Saudi Arabia Defense Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Saudi Arabia Defense.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Saudi Arabia Defense market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Saudi Arabia Defense market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Saudi Arabia Defense market?

What are the challenges to Saudi Arabia Defense market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Saudi Arabia Defense market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Saudi Arabia Defense market?

Trending factors influencing the Saudi Arabia Defense market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Saudi Arabia Defense market?

Key Market Trends:

Increasing terrorist activities and geopolitical conflicts in the neighbouring countries driving the growth of the market

Countries in the Middle East, like Iran, Libya, Syria, and Iraq, are experiencing continuous terrorist activities. Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s neighboring countries are facing many geopolitical conflicts. The country is actively participating in the conflicts of Yemen. Moreover, Saudi has conflicts with Iran and Qatar. The aforementioned factors have led to the country spending huge amounts on its defense. Although the defense spending reduced in the recent past, the country was still among the top defense spenders, globally. This can be attributed to the country’s ambitions to make its military stronger, and be the region’s defense powerhouse.

The Vehicles Segment is Expected to Register the Highest Growth, during the Forecast Period

Saudi’s aggressive procurement of armaments and military vehicles is expected to be a huge growth driver for the market. The value of deliveries of military goods and services to Saudi Arabia from the United States alone, in 2017, was around USD 6.2 billion. Saudi Arabia was the second-largest arms importer in the world, during 1998-2017. There was a steep increase in the volume of arms imports in 2013-2017, which is a lot higher than those of the other countries in the Gulf region. The country is also procuring air- and land-based vehicles on a large scale. From 2016, the F-15S aircraft are being replaced by F-15SA aircraft. Also, the country is procuring large quantities of ordnance for the F-15SA aircraft from the United States. In March 2018, BAE Systems had agreed on a provisional sale of 48 Typhoon jets to the country. Saudi Arabia’s land and naval forces are continuously being improved. For example, during 2013-2017, the country received over 3,000 armored vehicles from Austria, Canada, France, Georgia, South Africa, Turkey, and the United States.

Study objectives of Saudi Arabia Defense Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Saudi Arabia Defense market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Saudi Arabia Defense market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Saudi Arabia Defense market trends that influence the global Saudi Arabia Defense market

Detailed TOC of Saudi Arabia Defense Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 PESTLE Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Personnel Training and Protection

5.1.1.1 Training and Simulation

5.1.1.2 Protection Equipment

5.1.2 Communication Systems

5.1.3 Weapons and Ammunition

5.1.3.1 Artillery and Mortar Systems

5.1.3.2 Infantry Weapons

5.1.3.3 Missiles and Missile Defense System

5.1.3.4 Ammunitions

5.1.4 Vehicles

5.1.4.1 Land-based Vehicles

5.1.4.2 Sea-based Vehicles

5.1.4.3 Air-based Vehicles

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Saudi Arabian Military Industries

6.4.2 Advanced Electronics Company Limited

6.4.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.4 The Boeing Company

6.4.5 BAE Systems PLC

6.4.6 Raytheon Company

6.4.7 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.8 General Dynamics

6.4.9 Airbus SE

6.4.10 United Technologies Corporation

6.4.11 Leonardo SpA

6.4.12 Thales Group*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

