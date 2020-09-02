Fighter Aircraft Market Size, Share 2020 Growth Factors, Types and Application by Regional Analysis & Forecast by 2024| Says Market Reports World

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

The passenger service system market is estimated to register a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period (2019-2024). With the emergence of low-cost carriers (LCC) and growing air passengers, the need for an efficient, mission-critical system for passenger service management is increasing.

– Increasing income levels of customers and low-cost aviation, tickets are becoming more affordable day by day for a broad base of the potential customer. For instance, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), in 2018, the LCCs carried an estimated 1.3 billion passengers accounting approximately 31% of the world total scheduled passengers.

– The market challenges that Passenger Service System (PSS) poses is to develop a single homogeneous solution but at the same time, the need for airlines to de-commoditize their products is restraining the possibility.

Company Coverage of Passenger Service System market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– SITA NV

– Amadeus IT Group SA

– Sabre Corporation

– Radixx International

– Takeflite

– Bravo Passenger Solutions Pte Limited

– Collins Aerospace

– Hitit Computer Services

– Enoyaone Ltd.

– InteliSys Aviation System

– Unisys Corporation

– Videcom International Limited

Global Passenger Service System Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Rise in Air Travel Passengers

4.4.2 Increased Adoption of IoT and Connected Devices at Airports

4.5 Market Challenges

4.5.1 High Initial Capital Invetsment To Create Supporting Infrastructure

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 On-Premise

5.2.2 Cloud

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SITA NV

6.1.2 Amadeus IT Group SA

6.1.3 Sabre Corporation

6.1.4 Radixx International

6.1.5 Takeflite

6.1.6 Bravo Passenger Solutions Pte Limited

6.1.7 Collins Aerospace

6.1.8 Hitit Computer Services

6.1.9 Enoyaone Ltd.

6.1.10 InteliSys Aviation System

6.1.11 Unisys Corporation

6.1.12 Videcom International Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

