The logistics industry in Malaysia has evolved in recent years. With the rise of e-commerce in the country, companies are capitalizing on this emerging trend. The interest of the companies in emerging areas, such as cold chain logistics, last mile delivery services, etc. is growing, due to the high margins and rising demand. The economy of the country is expected to grow between 5% and 6%, driving the growth of the logistics industry further. As the growth of the logistics sector is expected to be positive in the future, there is much scope for improvement. To enable the logistics sector to handle greater volumes of freight, to speed up the time taken to deliver goods across the supply chains, and to lower the cost of this delivery, several improvements need to be made. While the logistics infrastructure of the country is improving, there is a need for continuous investment into infrastructure, such as port upgrades and expansion, road networks, and advanced information technology (IT) system.

Majority of the population of the country is concentrated along the coastline of the country, which makes the logistics cost low. However, efficient transport links are needed, connecting the seaports and the cities through road and rail. According to the World Bank Logistics Performance Index (LPI), in 2016, Malaysia had the highest LPI score after Singapore in the Southeast Asian region. However, Thailand and Vietnam have overtaken Malaysia according to the LPI scores of 2018. The LPI rank of Malaysia among the 160 countries in the world declined to the 41st position in 2018 from 32nd position in 2016.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS AND INSIGHTS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Industry Attractiveness and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Government Regulations and Initiatives

4.6 Technological Trends (Overview of Industry 4.0 in Malaysia and its Impact on the Logistics Sector)

4.7 Insights on the E-commerce Industry (Domestic and Cross-border E-commerce)

4.8 Insights on Cross-border Trucking, Intermodal Transportation, and Transit Trade though Malaysia

4.9 Spotlight – China-Europe Rail Freight Transport

4.10 Elaboration on Halal Logistics

4.11 Brief on Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) and China-Malaysia Bilateral Relations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 BY FUNCTION

5.1.1 Freight Transport

5.1.1.1 Road

5.1.1.2 Shipping and Inland Water

5.1.1.3 Air

5.1.1.4 Rail

5.1.2 Freight Forwarding

5.1.3 Warehousing

5.1.4 Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP)

5.1.5 Value-added Services

5.1.6 Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights on Other Emerging Areas, such as Cold Chain Logistics, Return Logistics, Last Mile Logistics, Logistics Tech Developments, etc.

5.2 BY END USER

5.2.1 Manufacturing and Automotive

5.2.2 Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying

5.2.3 Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

5.2.4 Construction

5.2.5 Distributive Trade (Wholesale and Retail Segments – FMCG included)

5.2.6 Other End Users (Telecommunications, Pharmaceutical, etc.)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Overview (Market Concentration and Major Players)

6.2 Company Profiles, including Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements)

6.2.1 International Companies

6.2.1.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group

6.2.1.2 Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd – TASCO Berhad

6.2.1.3 Nippon Express Co. Ltd

6.2.1.4 CEVA Logistics

6.2.1.5 Kerry Logistics Network Limited

6.2.1.6 DB Schenker

6.2.1.7 Agility Logistics Pvt. Ltd

6.2.1.8 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

6.2.1.9 DSV

6.2.1.10 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

6.2.1.11 United Parcel Service Inc.

6.2.1.12 FedEx Corporation*

6.2.2 Domestic Companies

6.2.2.1 Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Bhd

6.2.2.2 Pos Malaysia Bhd

6.2.2.3 CJ Century Logistics Holdings Berhad

6.2.2.4 Xin Hwa Holdings Berhad

6.2.2.5 Complete Logistic Services Bhd

6.2.2.6 GD Express Carrier Berhad

6.2.2.7 TransOcean Holdings Bhd

6.2.2.8 MMC Corporation Berhad

6.2.2.9 City-Link Express (M) Sdn Bhd

6.2.2.10 KTM Berhad

6.2.2.11 PKT Logistics Group Sdn Bhd*

6.2.3 Other companies (Key Information/Overview)

6.2.3.1 SF Express (Group) Co. Ltd, Aramex PJSC, Jp Logistics Sdn Bhd, Taipanco Sdn Bhd, Skynet Worldwide (M) Sdn Bhd, YCH Group Pte Ltd, JSI Logistics Sdn Bhd, FM Global Logistics, Swift Group, Nationwide Express Courier Services Bhd, Airpak Express (M) Sdn Bhd, DPEX Worldwide*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 APPENDIX

8.1 GDP Distribution, by Activity and Region

8.2 Insights on Capital Flows

8.3 Economic Statistics – Transport and Storage Sector, Contribution to Economy

8.4 External Trade Statistics – Export and Import, by Product

8.5 Insights on Key Export Destinations

8.6 Insights on Key Import Origin Countries

8.7 List of Prospective Clients for Logistics Service Providers

Browse complete table of contents at –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13517552

