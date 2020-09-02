The Daily Chronicle

Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market 2020 Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2024

Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market 2020 Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2024

2nd September 2020

Global “Refurbished Medical Devices Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Refurbished Medical Devices market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

  • The global refurbished medical devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Certain factors driving the market growth include cost containment pressure on healthcare organizations, a large inventory of old or used medical devices, the rising trend of medical tourism, and increasing rate of private healthcare institutions.
  • Along with the demand for new equipment, there is an increasing demand for refurbished medical equipment around the world. In fact, an increasing number of hospitals, which are new, are opting for alternate options to cut down on the capital investments. With the emerging technologies, there has been an increasing trend of ‘affordable buying,’ which is the basic reason for the emergence of the refurbished devices market. For example, today, a customer who is looking for any CT scanner under 4-slice, opts for a refurbished unit, rather than a brand new system. The refurbished equipment allows buying of necessary devices at affordable prices, without compromising on quality; therefore healthcare facilities, including small and medium ones, purchase refurbished medical devices. Hence, the refurbished medical devices market is increasing at a high growth rate.
  • However, the general perception of the refurbished devices impedes the growth of this market. A reused or refurbished device is often doubted for its durability and quality. There is always a perceived risk of accuracy and quality of outputs, associated with the refurbished devices. If not all, some medical devices do lose their capability to produce quality outputs, after being used for a certain period. Hospitals often refrain from buying these types of equipment, in the fear of risking a patient’s life and their reputation in the healthcare industry. Moreover, the governments have strict punishments for the hospitals, if the use of refurbished devices harms a patient at any level. Additionally, the lack of awareness about the benefits of refurbished equipment is also restraining the growth of the global refurbished medical devices market.
    The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Refurbished Medical Devices market industry report:

  • Agito medical A/S
  • Avante Health Solutions
  • Block Imaging International, Inc.
  • Everx Pvt Ltd.
  • GE Healthcare
  • Integrity Medical systems Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Radio Oncology Systems Inc.
  • Siemens Healthcare Systems
  • Soma Technology

    Scope of the Report:

  • Refurbishment is a methodical process that brings used equipment to almost the same condition as new equipment (or sometimes even better condition for that matter). Such action provides for significant benefits both from an environmental and a social perspective. Refurbishment of medical equipment means extending the overall lifetime of the equipment itself, generally from 5/7 to 10/14 years or even more. Hence it qualifies as a method of reusing and preventing waste. This activity saves energy as well as the materials used for producing a new device.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Refurbished Medical Devices Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Refurbished Medical Devices .

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What will the Refurbished Medical Devices market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Refurbished Medical Devices market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Refurbished Medical Devices market?
    • What are the challenges to Refurbished Medical Devices market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in the global Refurbished Medical Devices market?
    • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Refurbished Medical Devices market?
    • Trending factors influencing the Refurbished Medical Devices market shares of the relevant regions.
    • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Refurbished Medical Devices market?

    Key Market Trends:

    Medical Imaging Equipment is expected to hold a Significant Market Share in the Product Type

    Medical imaging is the process of making a visual representation of the interior of the body for medical intervention. These instruments help in establishing a database of normal anatomy and physiology of internal organs so that any abnormality can be noticed immediately. The medical imaging equipment includes X-ray machines, ultrasound systems, MRI machines, CT scanners, and nuclear imaging systems (pet, spect, and pet/CT), among others. Majority of the clinics and hospitals that have purchased, used, or refurbished medical equipment generally have neutral-to-positive experiences with the purchase. Most end users have been found to indicate that they purchased used or refurbished equipment due to budgetary constraints.

    North America dominates the Market and expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

    North America dominates the global market, due to the high incidence of various chronic .diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and cancer. In addition to that, supportive regulatory policies for selling and using refurbished medical equipment are also expected to drive the growth of this market in North America.

    Study objectives of Refurbished Medical Devices Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Refurbished Medical Devices market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Refurbished Medical Devices market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Refurbished Medical Devices market trends that influence the global Refurbished Medical Devices market

    Detailed TOC of Refurbished Medical Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Cost Containment Pressure on Healthcare Organizations
    4.2.2 Large Inventory of Old or Used Medical Devices
    4.2.3 Rising Trend of Medical Tourism
    4.2.4 Growing Rate of Private Healthcare Institutions
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Quality Issues of Refurbished Medical Equipment among End Users
    4.3.2 Reluctance to Purchase Refurbished Medical Equipment Among Public Healthcare Providers
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Product
    5.1.1 Medical Imaging Equipment
    5.1.1.1 X-Ray Machines
    5.1.1.2 Ultrasound Systems
    5.1.1.3 MRI Machines
    5.1.1.4 CT Scanners
    5.1.1.5 Nuclear Imaging Systems (Pet, Spect, and Pet/CT)
    5.1.1.6 Other Medical Imaging Equipment
    5.1.2 Operating Room & Surgical Equipment
    5.1.2.1 Anesthesia Machines
    5.1.2.2 CO2 and Agent Monitors
    5.1.2.3 Microscopes
    5.1.2.4 Electrosurgical Units
    5.1.2.5 Other Operating Room and Surgical Equipment
    5.1.3 Patient Monitors
    5.1.3.1 Multiparameter Monitors
    5.1.3.2 Electrocardiography Devices (ECG)
    5.1.3.3 Pulse Oximeters
    5.1.3.4 Non-invasive Blood Pressure Monitors
    5.1.4 Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment
    5.1.5 Neurology Equipment
    5.1.6 Endoscopy Equipment
    5.1.7 Intensive Care Units
    5.1.8 Other Medical Equipment
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.1.1 US
    5.2.1.2 Canada
    5.2.1.3 Mexico
    5.2.2 Europe
    5.2.2.1 Germany
    5.2.2.2 UK
    5.2.2.3 France
    5.2.2.4 Italy
    5.2.2.5 Spain
    5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.3.1 China
    5.2.3.2 Japan
    5.2.3.3 India
    5.2.3.4 Australia
    5.2.3.5 South Korea
    5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.2.4.1 GCC
    5.2.4.2 South Africa
    5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.2.5 South America
    5.2.5.1 Brazil
    5.2.5.2 Argentina
    5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Agito medical A/S
    6.1.2 Avante Health Solutions
    6.1.3 Block Imaging International, Inc.
    6.1.4 Everx Pvt Ltd.
    6.1.5 GE Healthcare
    6.1.6 Integrity Medical systems Inc.
    6.1.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
    6.1.8 Radio Oncology Systems Inc.
    6.1.9 Siemens Healthcare Systems
    6.1.10 Soma Technology

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

