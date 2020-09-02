Global “Proteomics Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Proteomics market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Proteomics Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Drug Discovery is expected to hold a Significant Market Share in the Application Type

The identification of potential new drugs for the treatment of disease has been considered one of the most promising developments in the study of human genes and proteins. This depends on genome and proteome information for the identification of proteins, associated with a disease, which can then be used as targets for new drugs by computer software. Preclinical stages in the process of drug discovery need a multitude of genetic and biochemical assays in order to characterize the effects of drug candidates on cellular systems as well as model organisms. Almost every large pharmaceutical company now has proteomics-oriented biotech or academic partner or has started its own proteomics division. The general applications of proteomics in the drug industry include identification of efficacy and of toxicity biomarkers from readily accessible biological fluids, target identification and validation, and investigations into mechanisms of drug action or toxicity.

North America dominates the Market and expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

In North America, antibody-drug conjugates and protein therapeutics play a significant role in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases. This is a continuously evolving field with extensive research on novel and innovative next-generation therapeutics. More than a hundred modified therapeutic proteins are approved for clinical use in the region. Hundreds of protein therapeutics are in clinical trials for the treatment of cancer, immune disorders, infections, age-related diseases, and many other conditions. Besides, research on proteomics is at the highest in countries like the United States.

Detailed TOC of Proteomics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine

4.2.2 Increasing R&D Expenditure and Government Funding for Proteomics

4.2.3 Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Instruments

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Instrumentation Technology

5.1.1 Spectroscopy

5.1.2 Chromatography

5.1.3 Electrophoresis

5.1.4 Protein Microarrays

5.1.5 X-Ray Crystallography

5.1.6 Other Instrumentation Technologies

5.2 Services and Software

5.2.1 Core Proteomics Services

5.2.2 Bioinformatics Software and Services

5.3 Reagents

5.4 Application

5.4.1 Clinical Diagnostics

5.4.2 Drug Discovery

5.4.3 Other Applications

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

6.1.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.1.3 Bruker Corporation

6.1.4 Danaher Corporation

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 Merck KGaA

6.1.7 Promega Corporation

6.1.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

6.1.9 Waters Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

