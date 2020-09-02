Anomaly Detection Market Size, Share 2020 Research Report 2024: Industry Trends, Market Overview and Top Company Profiles| Says Market Reports World

The thermal imaging systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.78%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Thermal imaging helps in improving visibility by detecting the objects’ infrared radiations and creating an image based on that information.

– Over the years, advancements in thermal imaging systems and their enabling technologies have penetrated different verticals, like Aerospace and Defense, Thermography, Security and Surveillance, NDT, and others. This is increasing the scope of the thermal imaging technology market.

– Rapid advancements in technology and money being pumped into aerospace and defense research and development (R&D) have brought its costs down substantially and also introduced the world to a smarter, efficient way of doing things.

– There is an increasing trend of cross-border terrorism across the provinces. There are many countries facing insurgency issues across the border from their neighboring countries. Hence, there has been a growing demand for military modernization programs includes improved thermal imaging systems requirements.

– However, the uncertainty of the defense budget and lack of awareness about the full capabilities and its application are the factors restricting the market growth.

Company Coverage of Thermal Imaging Systems market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– Flir Systems Inc.

– L3 Technologies, Inc.

– Ulis S.A.S.

– Elbit Systems Ltd

– Raytheon Company

– Lockheed Martin

– Fluke Corporation

– BAE Systems PLC

– Leonardo DRS, Inc.

– Sofradir SAS

– Thermoteknix Systems Ltd

– Testo SE & Co. KGaA

Global Thermal Imaging Systems Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Demand for Military Modernization Programs

4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Thermal Imaging in Perimeter Security

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Defense Budget is in a State of Flux

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness About Benefits of Thermographic Inspection

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Cooled

5.1.2 Uncooled

5.2 By Form Factor

5.2.1 Handheld Imaging Devices and Systems

5.2.2 Fixed Mounted Systems

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Industrial

5.3.2 Security and Surveillance

5.3.3 Thermography

5.3.4 Consumer Electronics

5.3.5 Transportation

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Mexico

5.4.4.3 Argentina

5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Flir Systems Inc.

6.1.2 L3 Technologies, Inc.

6.1.3 Ulis S.A.S.

6.1.4 Elbit Systems Ltd

6.1.5 Raytheon Company

6.1.6 Lockheed Martin

6.1.7 Fluke Corporation

6.1.8 BAE Systems PLC

6.1.9 Leonardo DRS, Inc.

6.1.10 Sofradir SAS

6.1.11 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd

6.1.12 Testo SE & Co. KGaA

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

