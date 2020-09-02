Global “Pharmacovigilance Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Pharmacovigilance market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Pharmacovigilance market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Pharmacovigilance Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Pharmacovigilance .

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Pharmacovigilance market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Pharmacovigilance market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Pharmacovigilance market?

What are the challenges to Pharmacovigilance market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Pharmacovigilance market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Pharmacovigilance market?

Trending factors influencing the Pharmacovigilance market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Pharmacovigilance market?

Key Market Trends:

Pharmaceutical Companies are Expected to Hold the Highest Market Share in the End User Segment

In the end user segment of the pharmacovigilance market, pharmaceutical companies are believed to have the largest market size.

The role of pharmaceutical companies is to invest in the R&D of new compounds, have the commitment to bring a new drug to market to enhance the patients’ health and quality of life, strict governance to conduct clinical trials, product development activities as well as conduct relations with patients and healthcare professionals in accordance with ethical and legal principles. A major pharmaceutical company, such as Astra, has over 100 permanent, experienced staff in pharmacovigilance within its R&D organization in Sweden and the United Kingdom, and a similar number in local operating companies worldwide. This development has been driven by the increased recognition of the role of pharmacovigilance, the investigation, and marketing of a wider range of diverse medicinal products and more stringent and detailed regulatory requirements.

Such developments that are occurring in the pharmaceutical companies are helping the pharmacovigilance market grow.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for pharmacovigilance and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. Due to the shifting of high costs of in-house pharmacovigilance activities to CROs, the pharmacovigilance system in the United States is moving from a passive to a proactive role in the healthcare system. According to a 2017 publication in the Journal of American Medical Association, one out of three drugs in the United States may have the safety issues. Therefore, a need for modifying the current protocols for quick communication between healthcare providers and the FDA needs to be strengthened. Additionally, as more biosimilars would be available in the near future, accurately matching the adverse event is highly important. With that, the United States has a large market share of 56% in North America and is expected to register a growth rate of 12.3% over the forecast period.

Study objectives of Pharmacovigilance Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Pharmacovigilance market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Pharmacovigilance market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Pharmacovigilance market trends that influence the global Pharmacovigilance market

Detailed TOC of Pharmacovigilance Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Drug Consumption And Drug Development Rates

4.2.2 Growing incidence rates of ADR and drug toxicity

4.2.3 Increasing trend of outsourcing pharmacovigilance services

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High risk associated with data security

4.3.2 Lack of global regulatory harmonization and lack of data standardization for adverse event collection

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Clinical Trial Phase

5.1.1 Preclinical

5.1.2 Phase I

5.1.3 Phase II

5.1.4 Phase III

5.1.5 Phase IV

5.2 Service Provider

5.2.1 In house

5.2.2 Contract Outsourcing

5.3 Type of Reporting

5.3.1 Spontaneous Reporting

5.3.2 Intensified ADR Reporting

5.3.3 Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

5.3.4 Cohort Event Monitoring

5.3.5 EHR Mining

5.4 End User

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.4.3 Other End Users

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Accenture

6.1.2 Cognizant

6.1.3 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 ArisGlobal

6.1.6 Foresight Group International AG

6.1.7 ICON PLC

6.1.8 Capgemini

6.1.9 United BioSource Corporation

6.1.10 Wipro Ltd

6.1.11 BioClinica

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

