COVID-19 Impact on Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors, Demand and Forecast Research to 2026

The worldwide market for Fingerprint Biometrics Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 1450 million US$ in 2025, from 1150 million US$ in 2019.

Fingerprint biometrics machine is a security identification and authentication device through fingerprint recognition. In this report, fingerprint biometrics machines include single finger and multi-finger, in applications such as government, banking and finance, travel and migration, criminal and others.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers: Safran, 3M Cogent,Crossmatch, Suprema, HID Global, NEC

Scope of the Report:

As for the global fingerprint biometrics machine industry, the industry structure is relatively dispensable. The top three manufacturers have 16.30% revenue market share in 2015. The France giant Safran, which has 7.32% market share in 2015, is the leader in the fingerprint biometrics machine industry.

The manufacturers following Safran are 3M Cogent and Crossmatch, which respectively has 4.91% and 4.07% market share globally. The ZKTeco is the leader of China fingerprint biometrics machine industry. It sells a total of 3.58 million dollar fingerprint biometrics machine products in the year of 2015.

The downstream industries of fingerprint biometrics machine products are government, banking and finance, travel, migration and criminal. In the recent years, with the rising awareness of security, the enlargement of commercial spending and unsolved high rate of criminal, the consumption increase of fingerprint biometrics machine will be obvious. There is a huge potential need for the fingerprint biometrics machine. In the foreseeable future, the fingerprint biometrics machine products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Fingerprint Biometrics Machine Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 123 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Single Finger

• Multi Finger

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Government

• Banking and Finance

• Travel and Migration

• Criminal

• Others

