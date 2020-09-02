Cytology and HPV Testing Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Cytology and HPV Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global cytology and HPV testing market was valued at US$ 7.42 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Human papillomavirus (HPV) test is usually performed to determine high risk of HPV infection, which might cause formation of cancerous cells on the cervix

Factors such as emergence of highly sensitive and specific assays and advanced analyzing instruments drive the market for HPV testing for cervical cancer screening. Moreover, escalating incidence rate of high-risk types of HPV is likely to boost the HPV testing market in the near future.

However, accuracy of test outcomes and disadvantages of the HPV test including low specificity are some of the factors that are anticipated to restrain growth of the HPV testing segment

Increasing incidence of HPV infections and cervical cancer and weakening immune system of the population drive the global cytology and HPV testing market. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Additionally, growing awareness and technological advancements in health care are encouraging people to opt for high accuracy diagnostic tests. All the above-mentioned factors are anticipated to boost the growth of the cytology and HPV testing market.

Various collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions have been carried out by top market players to develop innovative diagnostic tests kits and instruments

Rising Incidence of Cervical Cancer Worldwide to Drive Market

As per various research studies conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of new cases of cervical cancer patients and the number of deaths due to cervical cancer have decreased significantly in the past 40 years i.e., between 1955 and 1992, the cervical cancer death rate declined by almost 70% in U.S.

According to the American Cancer Society, cervical cancer is one of the most common causes of cancer death for in women in the U.S. In addition, according to the organization, it has been estimated that approximately 12,990 women in the U.S. would be diagnosed with cervical cancer and 4,120 deaths would occur from this disease in 2016

The decline in death rate is attributed to factors such as increased use of Pap screening test and growing awareness among cervical cancer patients about screening tests available commercially in the market and the offered benefits for disease prevention

Thus, increasing incidence of cervical cancer is likely to boost the cytology and HPV testing market during the forecast period

Cytology Testing Segment to Dominate Market

Based on product type, the global cytology and HPV testing market has been divided into HPV testing and cytology testing segment

Cytology testing segment held the largest share of the market in 2018 due to high number of PAP tests performed across the globe

Factors such as increasing demand of highly sensitive cytology kits, increasing demand for innovative and highly accurate diagnostic kits and affordable price of the test kits are likely to drive the cytology assay kits segment from 2019 to 2027

North America to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the global cytology and HPV testing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global cytology and HPV testing market in 2018, followed by Europe.

The dominance of this region is due to increase in the incidence of cervical cancer, HPV infections, and rising number of awareness programs initiated by governments regarding availability of technologically advanced diagnostic test kits

In addition, the market in North America show high growth of the HPV testing market. New FDA guidelines will lead to increase in HPV tests as a primary screening, along with co-testing with PAP.

Competitive Landscape

The global cytology and HPV Testing market is largely consolidated, with top 5 players accounting for major market share. Key players in the global market Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cepheid, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc., Arbor Vita Corporation, Hologic, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., and OncoHealth Corporation.

