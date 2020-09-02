Self-Checkout Systems Market Grow at a CAGR of 10.4% to 2025 | NCR, Modern-Expo Group, Toshiba, Fujitsu

Global Self-Checkout Systems Market Growth 2020-2025

Self-checkout systems provide a mechanism for customers to process their own purchases from a retailer. They are an alternative to the traditional cashier-staffed checkout.

According to this study, over the next five years the Self-Checkout Systems market will register a 10.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2572.3 million by 2025, from $ 1733.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Self-Checkout Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Self-Checkout Systems market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://bit.ly/2DlwMcJ

Companies Profiled in this report includes: NCR, Modern-Expo Group, Toshiba, Fujitsu, ITAB, Diebold Nixdorf, Grupo Digicon, Pan-Oston, Hisense, IBM, HP Inc.

This study considers the Self-Checkout Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Stand-alone Self-checkout Systems

Wall-mounted Self-checkout Systems

Countertop Self-checkout Systems

In 2019, Stand-alone SCO accounted for a major share of 86% in the global Self-Checkout Systems market. And this product segment is poised to reach 2966 M USD by 2025 from 1684 M USD in 2019.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Department Stores

Grocery/Convenience Stores

Pharmacy

Others

In Self-Checkout Systems market, Hypermarket & Supermarket segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 121740 (Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.31% during 2019 and 2025. It means that Self-Checkout Systems will be promising in the Hypermarket & Supermarket field in the next couple of years.

Get Discount of this report: https://bit.ly/3jD9ONO

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Self-Checkout Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Self-Checkout Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Self-Checkout Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Self-Checkout Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Self-Checkout Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Self-Checkout Systems by Company

4 Self-Checkout Systems by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Self-Checkout Systems Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 NCR

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Self-Checkout Systems Product Offered

12.1.3 NCR Self-Checkout Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 NCR Latest Developments

12.2 Modern-Expo Group

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Self-Checkout Systems Product Offered

12.2.3 Modern-Expo Group Self-Checkout Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Modern-Expo Group Latest Developments

12.3 Toshiba

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Self-Checkout Systems Product Offered

12.3.3 Toshiba Self-Checkout Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Toshiba Latest Developments

12.4 Fujitsu

Complete Report: https://bit.ly/3lzHtJQ

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.