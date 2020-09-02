Alfalfa Hay Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Global "Alfalfa Hay Market" Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Alfalfa Hay. The Report also calculate the market size, Alfalfa Hay Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Alfalfa Hay Market:

Alfalfa hay is an excellent source of good quality protein and fiber. Alfalfa is a legume hay and is sometimes called €œlucerne€. These hays are higher in protein and minerals and are more palatable than grass hays. Alfalfa in particular is high in energy and is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals. When properly cured, alfalfa is the best of the legume hays from a nutrient standpoint. It has the most feed value of all the perennial pasture forages. Alfalfa is used as for horses, dairy cows, beef cattle, sheep, chickens, turkeys and other farm animals.

The research covers the current Alfalfa Hay market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Anderson Hay

ACX Global

Bailey Farms

Aldahra Fagavi

Grupo OsÃ©s

Gruppo Carli

Border Valley Trading

Barr-Ag

Alfa Tec

Standlee Hay

Sacate Pellet Mills

Oxbow Animal Health

M&C Hay

Accomazzo

Huishan Diary

Qiushi Grass Industry

Beijing HDR Trading

Beijing Lvtianyuan Ecological Farm

Modern Grassland

Inner Mongolia Dachen Agriculture

United States is a major producer of alfalfa hay in 2016, where US production accounts for 51.7% globally. In addition, United States is also the world's largest exporter. The world's largest consumption market is still in the United States, mainly because of the excellent geographical conditions the United States; the quality of alfalfa hay is significantly higher than other regions. There are many manufacturers, most of them with small scale. Market competition, environment as well as other factors in recent years have led to volatile market prices, the market price around 268/MT in 2016. The worldwide market for Alfalfa Hay is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 30100 million US$ in 2023, from 29200 million US$ in 2020. Major Classifications are as follows:

Alfalfa Hay Bales

Alfalfa Hay Pellets

Alfalfa Hay Cubes

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Dairy Cow Feed

Beef Cattle & Sheep Feed

Pig Feed

Poultry Feed