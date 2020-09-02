Cell Culture Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Cell culture is the process by which cells are grown under controlled conditions, generally outside of their natural environment. Cell culture is one of the major tools used in cellular and molecular biology, since it provides excellent model systems for studying the normal physiology and biochemistry of cells and the effects of drugs and toxic compounds on the cells. It is also used in the development of biological compounds.

Thermo Fisher

Merck Millipore

Corning

GE Healthcare

BD

Takara

Lonza

HiMedia

CellGenix

The global average price of Cell Culture is in the decreasing trend, from 45.4 USD/L in 2012 to 42.6 USD/L in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Cell Culture Media includes Classical Media & Salts, Serum-free MediaStem Cell Media, and the proportion of Classical Media & Salts in 2016 is about 58%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.Cell Culture Media is widely used in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, Tissue Culture & Engineering, Gene Therapy and other field. The most proportion of Cell Culture Media is Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, and the market share in 2016 is 52%. The trend of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing is decreasing.China is the largest consumption place in Asia-Pacific, with a consumption market share nearly 52% in 2015. Following China, Japan is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%. Market competition is not intense. Thermo Fisher, Merck Millipore, Corning, GE Healthcare, BD, Takara etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. The worldwide market for Cell Culture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Classical Media & Salts

Serum-free Media

Stem Cell Media

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Gene Therapy