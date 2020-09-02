Glass Wafers Market 2020 : Industry Analysis With Top Countries Data , Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

A glass wafer is a thin piece of semiconductor material, usually borosilicate glass, quartz or fused silica, in the shape of a very thin disc that is used as a base for fabricating electronic integrated circuits (ICs) and silicon-based photovoltaic cells. The glass wafer serves as the substrate for most microelectronic circuits and goes through many processes, such as doping, implantation and etching, before the final product of an integrated circuit is completed.

SCHOTT

Nippon Electric Glass

Asahi Glass Co

Corning

Tecnisco

Plan Optik AG

Bullen

Swift Glass

Coresix Precision Glass

Edmund Optics

Hoya Corporation

Sydor Optics

Prazisions Glas & Optik

Valley Design

Zhejiang Lante Optics

Major Classifications are as follows:

Borosilicate Glass

Quartz

Fused Silica Major Applications are as follows:

Aerospace Equipment

Motor Vehicles

Machinery & Equipment

Pipe & Fitting

Valves

Pumps & Compressors

Special Industry Machinery