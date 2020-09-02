Sealing Glass Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

To manufacture hermetic and highly insulating electrical seals between different materials such as metal or ceramics, the use of sealing glasses is wide spread in the electronics industry. Sealing glasses typically have a processing temperature of 800€“1000°C.

Schott AG

Elan Technology

AGC

Nippon Electric Glass

Johnson Matthey

Corning

Fusite (Emerson)

3M

Mo-Sci Corporation

This report focuses on the Sealing Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications. Major Classifications are as follows:

High Temperature Sealing Glass

Low Temperature Sealing Glass Major Applications are as follows:

Battery

Electronics and Semiconductors

Home Appliances