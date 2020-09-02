Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

Pipelines are flow lines that carry fluids which may be in a liquid or gaseous state. At times, they are laid in harsh and hazardous conditions and areas; hence, fostering a need for accurate pipeline monitoring systems to detect leakages, damages and other pipeline failures, which may lead to serious ecological and economic consequences. For example, a small water pipeline bursting or leaking is a small scale problem and will not affect the environment and ground water reservoir largely. However, if a crude oil or natural gas or chemical pipeline gets damaged and leaks, it may lead to severe ecological consequences. Pipeline monitoring systems include flow meters, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, and control valves that are installed on pipelines.

Transcanada Company

PSI

Pure Technologies

Honeywell

Perma Pipe

Siemens

BAE Systems

Pentair

Atmos International

Clampon As

ABB

Future Fibre Technologies

Senstar

Syrinix

Radiobarrier

TTK

Krohne Group

This report focuses on the Pipeline Monitoring Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. In 2020, the North American market accounted for the largest share of total market of pipeline monitoring systems, in terms of value, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate than Europe in the pipeline monitoring systems market from 2018 to 2023. Markets in developing countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and countries in the Middle East are projected to grow at a higher rate from 2018 to 2023. This is because of the high population in these country, along with new pipelines under construction, which will increase the demand for pipeline monitoring systems. The worldwide market for Pipeline Monitoring Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020

Major Classifications are as follows:

Metallic

Non-metallic Major Applications are as follows:

Crude & refined petroleum

Water & wastewater