Sodium sulfide is a yellow, solid flake with a sulfurous (rotten egg) smell. It is the name used to refer to the chemical compound Na2S but more commonly its hydrate Na2S.9H2O. Both are colorless water-soluble salts that give strongly alkaline solutions. It is usually obtained by heating sodium sulfate with coal or hydrogen. Sodium sulfide may be used in the making of colors and dyes. It can also be used in the manufacture of other chemicals, metals or in mining (ore processing) and in waste water, soil and process sludge treatment.

The research covers the current Sodium Sulfide market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Solvay

Tessenderlo Group

PPG Industries

ISSC (IRSS)

ICS Industriechemikalien Schwefelnatrium

Sankyo Kasei

Novochrom

Rahul Barium Chemicals

Nafine Chemical Industry

Shenhong Chemical

Longfu Group

Yabulai Salt Chem

Jiaxin Chemical

HaMi HongShan Chemistry

Guangxin Chemical

Xinji Chemical Group

Shaanxi Fuhua Chemical

Inner Mongolia Lichuan Chemical

Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical

This report focuses on the Sodium Sulfide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.In the recent years, sodium sulfide capacity showed a trend of steady growth. At present, China, Europe and USA are the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. China is the leading producer of sodium sulfide in the world, responsible for 55.95% production market share of world and the USA is second after China, estimated to account for about 14.50% production share in 2016. The major manufacturers of sodium sulfide are concentrated in Solvay, Tessenderlo Group, Nafine Chemical Industry, Shenhong Chemical and Longfu Group in the world. The raw material of sodium sulfide is from mirabilite, China holds the world's largest mirabilite reserves and has been focusing on expanding production capacities of sodium sulfide in order to meet the global demand.Due to reasons such as environmental protection, sodium sulfide manufacturer with environmental problems meets increase pressure, and this is also reflected in the gross margin.The product is widely used in many industries, fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will have an impact on the production cost of sodium sulfide industry. In addition, the price of sodium sulfide is also affected by the global economy influence.The global 2016 sodium sulfide production will reach 1293.5 K MT from 1075.8 K MT in 2012.Overall, although some factors limit the development of the market, because of the improvement of manufacturing technology, the sodium sulfide industry will be promoted in coming years. The worldwide market for Sodium Sulfide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 1050 million US$ in 2023, from 770 million US$ in 2020.

Low Ferric Sodium Sulfide

Crystal Sodium Sulfide

Anhydrous Sodium Sulfide Major Applications are as follows:

Dye industry

Leather industry

Metal smelting industry