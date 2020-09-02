Food Botanicals Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Food products made using plants are being adopted on a large scale globally. Some botanicals used in foods are in form of spices and herbs that are being used in various foods, drugs and beverages. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the demand for botanical drugs and food products which are considered to be safer and economic. Moreover, technological advancements in the food industry is also driving the use of various botanical ingredients along with the discovery of new ingredients.

Tyson

Marfrig

Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat

Kerry

Verde Farms

Pilgrim’s Pride

Associated British Foods

Food botanicals are likely to find the largest application in supplements. By 2025 end, supplements are estimated to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 13,000 million between 2020 and 2025. The worldwide market for Food Botanicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020

Major Classifications are as follows:

Plants

Algae

Fungi or Lichens Major Applications are as follows:

Commercial