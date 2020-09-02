Pine Needle Oil Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Pine oil is an essential oil obtained by the steam distillation of stumps, needles, twigs and conesfrom a variety of species of pine, particularly Pinus sylvestris

Aroma Land

Floracopeia

Mountain Rose Herbs

Nowfoods

BIOLANDES

HRF

A. G. Industries

Shakti Him Pharma

K.K. Enterprise

Shiv Sales Corporation

Scatters Oils

Hobart Company

Industrial Oleochemical

Still Pure

Heng Cheng Natural Perfume Oil

Baicao Pharma

In consumption market, the Growth Rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America, Europe and China is still the main consumption and the shares are 24.86%, 33.89% and 28.69% in 2016, respectively.There are two major classfications of Pine Needle Oil, Pinus Sylvestris and Pinus Palustris. Pine Needle Oil can be widely used in Food Additive, Spices, Therapy and Others. Survey results showed that Food Additive and Therapy are the major consumption of Pine Needle Oil, which accounts for 39.33 and 40.87% in 2016. Due to the development of economy and its unique characteristics, these industries will need more Pine Needle Oil. So, Pine Needle Oil has a huge market potential in the future.The worldwide market for Pine Needle Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 18 million US$ in 2023, from 15 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Pinus Sylvestris

Pinus Palustris

Food Additive

Spices

Therapy