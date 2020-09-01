Demand for Natural Food Colorants to Scale New Heights as Market Players Focus on Innovations

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Natural Food Colorants market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Natural Food Colorants market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Natural Food Colorants market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

key players, Manufacturers are thus investing in R&D in order to develop products with lesser flavor as well as improves stability and shelf life. Thus with advances in R&D as well as consumer perspectives about healthy lifestyle, the demand for natural food colorants is expected to increases over the forecast period.

Global Natural Food Colorants: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Source, the global Natural Food Colorants market can be segmented as –

Plants

Animals

Microbes

Mineral

On the basis of Pigment Type, the global Natural Food Colorants market can be segmented as –

Anthocyanins

Betanin

Carminic Acid

Chlorophylls/Chlorophyllins

Carotenoids

Curcumin

Riboflavin

Carbon Black

Caramels

On the basis of Form, the global Natural Food Colorants market can be segmented as –

Liquids

Powders

Gels

Pastes

On the basis of End-Use, the global Natural Food Colorants market can be segmented as –

Dairy Products

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Convenience Food

Supplements

Others

On the basis of Sales Channel, the global Natural Food Colorants market can be segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Modern Trade Convenience Store E-Commerce Other Retail Formats



Global Natural Food Colorant Market: A Regional Outlook

The global natural food colorants market can be regionally segmented as North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Latin America, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. North America & Europe regions are expected to hold a major share in natural food colorants market with the increasing demand for natural, organic as well as vegan food products. East Asia as well as South Asia region is expected to exhibit growth a rapid growth in natural food colorants markets with increasing demand for healthy processed food products as well as a growing number of end-use companies and key players.

Global Natural Food Colorants Market: Key Players

The global natural food colorants market is competitive. Some of the key players in natural food colorants space include Sensient Technologies Corporation, Naturex S.A., Archer Daniels Midland, Döhler GmbH, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Symrise AG, McCormick & Company, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kalsec Inc., ROHA Dyechem Pvt. Ltd. (JJT Group), DDW The Color House Corporation, Givaudan, DowDuPont, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (LycoRed).

