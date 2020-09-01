Enterprise Fraud Management Market Share to Witness Steady Rise in the Coming Decade

Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market: Overview

Fraud management solutions are used for the generations by the enterprises, but the first generation fraud management systems are not able to handle the today’s intensity of the frauds going on in the industries also cyber-attacks from the inside as well as outside person of the organizations.

Enterprises are using enterprise fraud management solution also for the preventions of the misuse of the organizations private and valuable data. Using enterprise fraud management solutions, enterprises can screen and monitor the transactional activities going on in the organizations. Today’s enterprise fraud management solutions are evolved versions of the first generation fraud management solutions, the solutions offered are more enterprise oriented for the management of all possible fraud in the organizations. The examples of the most enterprises oriented fraud management approach are financial institutions. Using the enterprise fraud management solutions, the financial institutions can get the most benefits for the securities such as cyber crime and other unexpected faults. The globalization of the enterprises is resulting into increased complexities in the operations which are leading the enterprises to increase the deployment of the enterprise’s fraud management solutions.

Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market: Drivers and Restraints

Enterprise fraud management solutions can provide the real-time screening of the transactions and other confidential data related activities going on across channels, accounts, users, and processes this is expected to be the prime factor for driving the growth of the global enterprise fraud management solutions. Also, the enterprise fraud management is used for identifying and preventing internal as well as external frauds in organizations this feature of the enterprise fraud management is creating various new opportunities for the enterprise fraud management vendors. The enterprise fraud management solutions also analyze the behavior between the accounts related to users, channels and other entities, to identify unusual behavior that could be a sign of corruption, criminal activity, or fraud. On the other hand, the lack of awareness about the applications of the enterprise fraud management solutions is the major challenge for the growth of enterprise fraud management solution market.

Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market: Segmentation

By enterprise size:

The global enterprise fraud management solutions market is divided on the basis of type as

Small Enterprises Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Industry Verticals

The global enterprise fraud management solutions market is divided on the basis of industry verticals as

BFSI Government Retail Healthcare Travel & Tourism IT & Telecommunication Others



By Regions

The global enterprise fraud management solutions market is divided on the basis of regions as

North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa



By Deployment type

The global enterprise fraud management solutions market is divided on the basis of deployment type as

On Premise Cloud SaaS



By Solutions

The global enterprise fraud management solutions market is divided on the basis of solutions as

Digital banking and payment frauds Card Frauds Multi-channel Fraud Internal Threats / Employee Surveillance Authentication management



Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market: Region Wise outlook

The global market for Enterprise fraud management solutions is divided regionally into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North America region has the highest demand for Enterprise fraud management because of the presence of dense banking and other financial services providers. Latin America and APEJ, and Japan follows North America in demand for the Enterprise fraud management solutions for improvising traditional security and screening ways of the organizational operation. On the other hand, MEA is expected to show moderate growth rate for Enterprise fraud management solution demand.

Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market: Industry Key Players

Some of the companies who are providing Enterprise fraud management facilities are

Actimize, Inc. (subsidiary of NICE Systems)

SAS Institute Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP

Capgemini SE

Oracle Corporation

Fair Isaac Corporation

BAE Systems

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

NCR

