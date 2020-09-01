Opportunity Assessment of Gi Fi Technology Market Reveals Profitable Avenues for Manufacturers

Gi-Fi technology market overview:

Gi-Fi technology or gigabit wireless is a transceiver integrated on a single chip that operates at 60GHz on the CMOS process. Gi-Fi technology allows wireless transfer of data at 5 gigabits per second. Gi-Fi technology works with in a range of 10 meters. Gi-Fi technology operates at a frequency range of 57-64GHz unlicensed frequency band as the millimeter-wave range of the spectrum makes possible high component on-chip integration as well as allowing for the integration of very small high gain arrays. The core components of a Gi-Fi technology system is the subscriber station which available to several access points. Gi-Fi technology supports standard of IEEE 802.15.3C supports millimeter-wave wireless pan network used for communication among computer devices including telephones and personal digital assistants close to one person. An 802.15.3C based system often uses small antenna at the subscriber station. The antenna is mounted on the roof. It supports line of sight operation.

Gi-Fi is supported across various devices like mobiles, laptops, PDA’s, fax, printers, network termination units, internal radio modules, network interface cards and other supported devices. Gi-Fi technology is comparatively faster than traditional transfer technologies like, cables, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. In the coming future Gi-Fi technology may replace the traditional wireless transfer technologies also.

Gi-Fi technology market: Market Drivers and Challenges

Key driver for Gi-Fi technology market is high speed data transfer, which is ten times faster than the traditional wireless transfer technologies other drivers include, quick deployment, low power consumption, and low manufacturing cost of the devices.

Restraints for the Gi-Fi technology is low area coverage when compared to wi-Fi technology and lack of skilled people who can deploy the technology.

Gi-Fi technology market: Market segmentation

Gi-Fi technology market segmentation can be segmented by

Product:

Display Devices

Network Infrastructure Devices

Technology:

System on Chip

Integrated Circuit Chip

Application:

Consumer Electronics

Commercial

Networking

Gi-Fi technology market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, Gi-Fi technology market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Gi-Fi technology market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Gi-Fi technology market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Gi-Fi technology market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Gi-Fi technology market: Competition Landscape

Key vendor in the Gi-Fi technology market includes Samsung Electric Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Atheors, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Ltd., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Broadcom Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, NEC Corporation, AzureWave Technologies, Nvidia Corporation.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Gi-Fi technology market foils Segments

Gi-Fi technology market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Gi-Fi technology Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Gi-Fi technology Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Gi-Fi technology Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Gi-Fi technology includes the development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size regarding value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

