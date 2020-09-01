Rice Flour Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2025

The global rice flour market is expected to experience steady growth in coming years, according to a Transparency Market Research (TMR) report. Given the low entrance obstacles due to less early investment, several businesses operate on the rice flour market.

Vendors in the global rice flour market are benefitted from the emergence and increasing awareness of gluten-free food products. Due to the extensive use of traditional rice flour in bakery and processed food items, the standard segment will dominate the market. Due to increased consumer preference and increased consumer inclination towards organic products, organic segments will, however, develop at a greater CAGR during the forecast period. Consumers are increasingly aware of the advantages of organic products, which are supposed to lead to the development of the organic sector in the marketplace.

A study by Transparency Market Research world-wide on the rice flour market finds that the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 is steadily rising to 4.4 percent CAGR. The market value is anticipated to rise in this speed, from USD 712,9 million in 2017 to $1003.1 million by 2025-end.

The dominance of both value and quantity is expected to be in ASia Pacific. By the end of 2025, rice flour is anticipated to increase as staple food on the market in the region as well. In addition, New Zealand and Australia are also anticipated to see remarkable development on their markets, aside from the Oriental countries in the Asia Pacific, known to eat rice.

Popularity of Gluten-Free Food to Bolster Rice Flour Market

In 2016, hospitalizations for coeliac illness rose more than 600 percent from 1998 to 2013, according to DDW (Digestive Disease Week). The increased preference of rice flour over wheat flour is increased globally. Wheat and gluten sensitivity instances The growers are also accelerating the demand for rice flour as well as other gluten-free flours by applying white rice flour to a broad spectrum of flour based products as a gluten-free ingredient. With an increasing consumer base, baked and snack foods have become more tractable since the latest past, with enhanced, healthier, easier to cook and ready-to-eat choices for food to fit their busier lifestyle. This is expected to create immense demand in the global rice flour market in the coming years.

The volatility of grains prices due to climate change is one of the main problems for the development of the worldwide rice flour industry. Climate irregularity and seasonal changes have an important effect on plants, which influence crop yields in many areas adversely, ultimately leading to input and price differences in production. Furthermore the volatility in crop prices is also due to fluctuating energy, chemicals and fertilizer expenses.

Organic Rice Floor to Emerge as Key Market Trend

Organic rice flour obtained from organic rice cultivated in accordance with organic farming laws and instructions and cultivated without any pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, chemicals or other noxious substances. In recent years there has been considerable worldwide growth in demand for organic flours such as organic wheat flour, organic rice flour and organic maize flour. Increased consumer awareness of organic products and powerful public support for developing natural and nutritionally rich products are main factors driving demand for organic products on the world market. The demand for organic rice flour for bread, cookies, processed food, sweets, meats and sauces and other organic products is high.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled, “Rice Flour Market (Source – White Rice, Brown Rice; Type – Long Grain, Medium and Short Grain, Pre-gelatinized; Origin – Organic, Conventional; Application – Bakery and Confectionary, Breakfast Solutions, and Baby Food; Sales Channel – Direct Sales and Indirect Sales) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017–2025.”

The report segments the Global Rice Flour Market into the following:

Source

White rice

Brown rice

Type

Long grain

Medium & short grain

Pregelatinized

Origin

Organic

Conventional

Application

Bakery & Confectionary

Breakfast solutions

Baby Food

Sales Channel

Direct

Indirect

Modern Trade Formats

Departmental Stores

Convenience Store

E-commerce

Other

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

