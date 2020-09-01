Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Fortified Rice Market

As per analysis by Transparency Market Research (TMR) the global fortified rice market has an intense competitive vendor landscape. Key players such as Cargill Incorporated, Bunge Limited, Bühler AG, General Mills, Inc., BASF SE, and Wilmar International Ltd are operating in the global fortified rice market. In order to survive in the competition, the players are entering in to mergers and acquisitions for widening their product portfolio. Thanks to these strategies, the market is witnessing increased level of competition in the fortified rice market.

According to the report by Transparency Market Research, the fortified rice market is projected to reach a value of US$25,000 mn by 2026-end.

Request Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38504

Based on the technology, the coating & encapsulation segment dominated the global fortified rice market and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Based on the region, the Asia Pacific dominated the global fortified rice market and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the presence of the agriculture-based countries such as India and China, which is leading to boost the fortified rice production.

Rising Demand for Nutrient Rich Food to Propel Market Growth

Outstanding advancement happening in sustenance innovations, particularly as far as advancement of fortified rice benefits, is in charge of driving the global fortified rice market. In addition, a rising interest for fortified rice as a key wellspring of vitality and supplements also has made the market increase quick-paced development. Formulas that make utilization of fortified rice are generally being seen everywhere throughout the world.

Additionally, significance connected to utilization of fortified rice-rich nourishments likewise has ended up being useful to the global fortified rice market. Besides, a rising tendency of purchasers for fortified rice is relied upon to make the market observer taking off development sooner rather than later. In conclusion, new creation strategies and trial preliminaries are being directed to upgrade the generation of fortified rice for vast scale generation, subsequently extending the global fortified rice market.

Low Availability of the Fortified Rice to Restrain Market Growth

However, preparing fortified rice items isn’t yet accessible on an extensive scale premise in many immature and rising economies. This factor is incredibly ruining the fortified rice market, particularly from a provincial point of view. Additionally, staggering expenses required to set up plants that oversee everything extending from isolating crude rice material to thinking of the last item considered safe for selling, could end up being costly for the end clients. This is outstandingly preventing the worldwide fortified rice market as well. By the by, numerous organizations are relied upon to present savvy arrangements in future, which could lessen impacts of the limitations following up on this market.

More Trending Reports by TMR:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aviation-lubricants-market-to-reach-a-value-of-us-1-4-bn-by-2027-growing-focus-on-manufacturing-repair-and-overhaul-mro-of-aircrafts-to-drive-sales-across-global-market-finds-tmr-826842940.html

This information is encompassed in the report by TMR, titled, “Fortified Rice Market (Micronutrients – Vitamins, Minerals, and Other Fortifying Nutrients; Technology – Drying, Extrusion, Coating & Encapsulation, and Others; End-Users – Commercial, and Residential; Sales Channel – Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Drug Stores, Online Stores, and Other Sales Channel) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2026.”

For the study, the fortified rice market has been segmented as follows:

Micronutrients

Vitamins

Minerals

Others

Technology

Drying

Extrusion

Coating & Encapsulation

Others

End-Users

Commercial

Residential

Sales Channel

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Drug Stores

Online Stores

Other

Geography

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan Australia India Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



Buy Now:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=38504<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.