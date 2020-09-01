Future growth of Log Management Market with key players SolarWinds, IBM, Micro Focus, Rapid7 and Others.

A fresh report titled “Log Management Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Global Log Management Market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.9 Billion in 2020 to US$ 3.7 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period. This report spread across 161 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 130 Tables and 34 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Log Management Market:

SolarWinds (US)

IBM (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

Rapid7 (US)

RSA (US)

McAfee (US)

Alert Logic (US)

ManageEngine (US)

Splunk (US)

LogRhythm (US)

Sumo Logic (US)

BlackStratus (US)

Graylog (US)

LogDNA (US)

Humio (UK)

Logit

io (UK)

Paessler AG (Germany)

Sematext Group (US)

XpoLog (US)

Logz.io (US)

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to hold a higher market share during the forecast period. SMEs are increasingly deploying cloud-based log management solutions. The maintenance of active log management requires skills, which is difficult for SMEs due to limited staff. The cloud provides a feasible solution for the adoption of this technology. SMEs have budget constraints and therefore, they prefer cloud-based log management solutions.

The cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, as SMEs are rapidly adopting cloud-based network security software solutions, due to its cost-efficiency. It helps SMEs avoid costs associated with hardware, software, storage, and technical staff. Cloud-based solutions offer a unified platform in the form of Software as a service (SaaS)-based security services to secure business applications.

North America is a frontrunner in technological adoption. The log management market in North America is competitive due to the presence of several solution providers. North America is highly regulated and controlled by various government standards and regulations. The major economies in this region are the US and Canada.

Competitive Landscape of Log Management Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

List of Tables:

Table 1 Log Management Market Ecosystem: Vendor Selection and Evaluation Criteria (Indicative Sample)

Table 2 Revenue and Share Estimates for Selected Vendors in the Market (Indicative Sample)

Table 3 Types of Event Logs and Their Description

Table 4 Market Size and Growth Rate, 2018–2025 (USD Million, Y-O-Y %)

Table 5 Market Size By Component, 2018–2025 (USD Million)

Table 6 Types of Events and Their Description

Table 7 Solution: Log Management Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (USD Million)

Table 8 Services: Market Size By Region, 2018–2025 (USD Million)

Table 9 Professional Services: Market Size By Region, 2018–2025 (USD Million)

Table 10 Managed Services: Market Size By Region, 2018–2025 (USD Million)

…..And More