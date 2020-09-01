Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market

The global market for pharmaceutical analytical testing services is driven by the growing need for the development and cost reduction of core competencies by pharmaceutical companies and the rising acceptance of outsourcing as a key business and growth strategy.

Research studies have exhibited that in the year 2012, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies spend an estimated US$190 mn on in-house analytical development as against the US$664 mn spent on outsourcing analytical testing services. This is likely to strengthen the growth of the market in the coming years.

Pharmaceutical analysis serves a variety of purposes. It is often used to identify the chemical composition and molecular structure of each individual substance contained in a medication. This knowledge provides insight into a drug’s performance and safety considerations.

Pharmaceutical testing can reveal a pharmaceutical’s solubility and can predict the medication’s ability to reach a specific target within the body. Testing may even reveal contamination in the manufacturing production process or highlight other, previously unknown risks with the formulation.

On the other hand, the lack of skilled professionals and well-established healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors that threaten to hamper the growth of the pharmaceutical analytical testing services market. Apart from this, operational costs, fluctuations in good manufacturing practices (GMP), regulatory policies, and less turnaround times also impact the market growth.

North America is one of the leading regions in the pharmaceutical analytical testing services market and is driven by familiarity with the regulatory scenario and the presence of well-established outsourcing infrastructure. The growth landscape of the Europe pharmaceutical analytical testing services market is slowly catching up, experts have observed.

Countries in Asia Pacific present significant growth potential thanks to the presence of a large pool of skilled professionals and relatively low operational costs. Rising investments in research is also a major factor driving the APAC pharmaceutical analytical testing services market. Investments in routine testing, multiplex protein profiling, biologics such as RNA sequencing, and others are likely to give Asia Pacific the boost it needs over the course of the forecast period.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• SGS

• Envigo

• Exova Group PLC

• PPD Inc.

• Pace Analytical Services Inc.

• Intertek Group

• DYNALABS

• RD Laboratories

• EAG Inc.

• …

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Raw Materials Testing

In-Process and Product Release Testing

Finished Pharmaceutical Products Testing

Environmental Samples

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

