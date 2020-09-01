The global dental practice management software market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate. The increasing need for maximizing the chair time utilization will drive the growth prospects for the global dental practice management software market.

Get Sample Copy of This Report at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1045731

Dental practice management software ensures that all the non-clinical aspects of a practice such as appointment bookings, patient accounts, and billing are managed so that the dentists are free to concentrate on patients. The software helps deliver the highest standard of care possible to every patient, maintain an efficient practice, and sustain an efficient team. All of this is possible with dental practice management software features such as clinical charting, patient record management, automatic reminders, and treatment planning.

The optimum utilization of chair time by the dentists to treat more patients results in higher revenue and improved profits, where chair time refers to the amount of time a patient spends in the chair of a dentist. It has been noted that the well-organized use of chair time can raise revenue by more than 8% and profits by more than 25%.

The factors that affect the optimal chair time include failure-to-attends, short notice cancellations, and unbooked chair time. However, the increasing adoption of dental practice management software will eliminate challenges from the dental practice business. For instance, features such as automated recall help to book an appointment efficiently.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1045731

This feature automatically sends out reminder texts to patients regarding the next appointment and filters their replies to confirm the reservation. Once the booking is confirmed, the appointments are automatically updated, and the confirmation notice is sent to the patients. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of dental practice management software will also avoid routine calls to every patient, save time, and ensure efficient utilization of chair time by automating appointment booking.

In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. Some of the major factors that are responsible for the market’s growth include increased favorable demographic trends, consumption of sugary products, improvements in technology, and heightened consumer awareness about oral hygiene in the region. Analysts predict that the coming years will also witness the adoption of dental practice management software in applications such as digital imaging, 3D tooth printing, and appointment management.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• ACE Dental

• Carestream Health

• Curve Dental

• Datacon Dental Systems

• DentiMax

• Henry Schein

• MacPractic

• MOGO

• Practice-Web

• ABELDent

• ADSTRA Systems

• …

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate dental practices

DMSOs

Non-profit dental practices

Individual full-time dentists

Place a Direct Order Of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1045731

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Contact Us

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK: +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]