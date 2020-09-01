Life insurance policy administration systems market is currently dominated by North America region owing to wide adoption of life insurance policy administration systems in order to improve efficiency and eradicate issues arising due to multiple administration systems.

Europe Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems market follows next due to wide adoption of these kind of administration systems in this region. Asia Pacific life insurance policy administration systems market is gradually growing due to the presence of wide customer base in this region.

The life insurance industry is witnessing shifting trends in the front-office, policy administration, and claims, the three core functions of the insurance value chain. Life insurance firms remain challenged by their inflexible legacy life insurance policy administration systems.

Designing innovative products, faster time to market and leveraging modern technology for multi-channel distribution has become essential for life insurers. Hence insurers are looking for life insurance policy administration systems transformation to enhance their operational efficiency with a lower total cost of operations by consolidating their existing systems.

Life insurance policy administration software helps insurers manage life and annuity insurance policies. Life insurance policy administration systems allow insurers to develop and administer new life, annuity, pension, and health insurance products for clients. Using life insurance policy administration software systems, organizations can design new policies, calculate policy costs, and maintain a record of policies issued to clients.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Life Insurance Policy Management

Insurance Company

Some systems offer libraries of prebuilt insurance product features that reduce time to market. Life insurance policy administration software systems are commonly used by enterprise insurance organizations to manage existing policies and develop new insurance products. These systems can improve policy flexibility and administration. Life insurance policy administration software systems can be implemented either as a standalone solution or as part of an integrated insurance suite.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Accenture

• Andesa Services

• Concentrix

• CSC (CyberLife)

• CSC (Wealth Management Accelerator)

• EXL

• FAST Technology

• Infosys McCamish

• InsPro Technologies

• Majesco

• MDI

• …

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

