The growth of the specimen validity testing market is primarily driven by the growth in drug screening market and increase in workplace drug testing.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

By Product:

 Reagent

 Controls

 Assay

 Kits

 Disposables

By Type:

 Laboratory

 POC Testing

By End user:

 Work place

 Drug screening

 Pain management

 Drug Rehabilitation Centers

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Alere, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics, American bio medica corporation, Sciteck, Premier biotech, Alfa scientific design, ACM Global laboratories. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Specimen validity testing Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

