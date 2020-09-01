FOOD CERTIFICATION MARKET 2020: TOP COMPANIES ANALYSIS (SGS, INTERTEK, BV, ALS, NSF, JFRL, TUV, LLOYD’S REGISTER, COFFCC ETC.) & FORECAST TO 2026

Food Certification Market 2020 Global Industry research report offers you market size, industry growth, share, development trends, product demand, investment plans, business idea and forecasts to 2026.

Food Certification market size was 1600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025.

The food certification is a progress which needs several steps. From the application to get the food certification, the cycle is from several days to more than one year. Usually, the food certification need pass the company which has the certification qualification and the official mission’s certificating.

Different countries have different standards and the different applications also need different standards. The green food certification and the organic food certification have different certification standards.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.)

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• SGS

• Intertek

• BV

• ALS

• NSF

• JFRL

• TUV

• Lloyd’s Register

• COFFCC

• …

The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry's value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

