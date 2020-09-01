Global Nuclear Power Market 2020-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Orian Research defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the Nuclear Power market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Nuclear power is a significant remedy to curb carbon emission. It helps reduce carbon emissions of over two billion tons each year. Increased deployment of nuclear power would help China meet its climate change objectives.

Rapid population growth along with improved lifestyle has resulted in an augmented energy demand from households. Rising demand for a variety of products has driven industrial developments in various countries, thus increasing energy requirements from manufacturing sector.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Nuclear Power Market are Orano (previously Areva), China National Nuclear Cooperation (CNNC), Larsen and Toubro (L&T), NIAEP ASC, Westinghouse Electric Company, Atomic Energy of Canada, Bharat Heavy Electricals, GE Hitachi, KEPCO, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Bruce Power, CEZ Group, Nukem

Market Segment By Type –

• Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)

• Boiler Water Reactor (BWR)

• Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)

• Gas Cooled Reactor (GCR)

• Others

Market Segment By Application –

• Electric Power Generation

• Industrial

• Medical

• Food & Agriculture

• Others

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

