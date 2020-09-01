DO-IT-YOURSELF (DIY) HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAILING MARKET 2020 WILL RAPIDLY GROW IN ALL OVER THE WORLD BY TOP COMPANIES ANALYSIS- ADEO, BAUHAUS, HORNBACH BAUMARKT, KINGFISHER, TRAVIS PERKINS | FORECAST 2026

This report mainly studies Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing market. Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement products that are used in building maintenance, plumbing, and other home improvement purposes are considered the target products of the market. DIY home improvement products and activities allow homeowners/consumers to execute tasks by themselves with the help of DIY home improvement tools, equipment, and appliances. These projects or tasks only involve end-consumers (householders or home users), without involvement from any third party.

The DIY home improvement market in Europe encompasses DIY home improvement product categories that cover raw materials, appliances, hardware, tools, equipment, and several instruments that are used in the execution of DIY home improvement projects. It also covers all indoor and outdoor DIY home improvement activities executed by an individual. The report is focused on the analysis of retail distribution of DIY home improvement products, which fulfill the requirement of residential customers.

Some of the key players in Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing market include-

• ADEO

• BAUHAUS

• HORNBACH Baumarkt

• Kingfisher

• Travis Perkins

• Intergamma

• Les Mousquetaires

• Sherwin-Williams Company

• Toolstation

• …

This report focuses on the global Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing in United States, Europe and China.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. The competitive spectrum of the Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing market has been dealt with firmly in the report. The vast expanse of this information is certain to help potential stakeholders and plausible new entrants gain an insight about the Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing market and the various challenges it presents. The details about the competitive landscape presented in the report may also provide an evaluation of the prominent market vendors, their growth profiles, growth strategies, etc., helping stakeholders in quicker decision-making.

The Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Décor and indoor garden

• Painting and wallpaper

• Tools and hardware

• Building materials

• Lighting

• Plumbing and equipment

Market segment by Application, split into

• Offline

• Online

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 International Players Profiles

6 Market Forecast 2019-2025

7 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

8 Appendix

