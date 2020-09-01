Machine Vision Market

The Machine Vision Market is continuously growing in global scenario over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Machine Vision market is growing use of vision-guided robotic systems and rising need for quality inspection & automation.

Get Sample Copy of This Report at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1285970

In addition, increasing rate of adoption in the automotive sector and rising need to identify and combat counterfeit product are factors which exert a positive influence in the market of machine vision.

However, lack of flexible solution and volatility in end-user requirements are some major factors which hamper the market growth of global machine vision market. Moreover, intensive training and education is an essential requirement to enable entry of machine vision in newer markets which is also restraining the market growth of market.

Machine vision is the technology which is used to provide imaging-based automatic inspection and analysis for applications such as automatic inspections, process control and robot guidance, usually in industry. It encompasses a large number of technologies, software and hardware products, integrated systems, actions, methods and expertise. Machine vision systems assist in resolving complicated industrial tasks with reliability.

Machine vision offers various benefit such as improved quality and productivity, prevents machine component damage, eliminates maintenance time, reduces costs associated with wear and tear of mechanical components, reduces human involvement in manufacturing process and protects human workers from hazardous environments. Furthermore, it can provide validation on alignment and orientation as well as provide tools for measurement and inspection.

These benefits are also increasing demand for machine vision among end-users which is propelling the market growth.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1285970

The key regions considered for regional analysis of Global Machine Vision Market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share in 2017 owing to increasing focus towards the automotive sector and presence of large number of contract manufacturers in the region.

Europe is also estimated to project a major growth in the global Machine Vision market due to significant growth of electronics in the region. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

• Basler AG

• Cognex Corporation

• Keyence Corporation

• LMI Technologies, Inc.

• Microscan Systems Inc.

• National Instruments Corporation

• OMRON Corporation

• Sick AG

• Tordivel AS

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Place a Direct Order Of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1285970

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

 Hardware

 Software

By Type:

 PC-based

 Smart Camera

By Application:

 Quality Assurance & Inspection

 Positioning & Guidance

 Measurement

 Identification

By End-Use:

 Automotive

 Pharmaceutical & Chemicals

 Electronics & Semiconductor

 Pulp & Paper

 Printing & Labelling

 Food & beverage

 Glass & Metal

 Postal & Logistics

 Others

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Machine Vision Market, by Offering, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Machine Vision Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Machine Vision Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. Machine Vision Market, by End-Use, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.5. Machine Vision Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Machine Vision Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Machine Vision Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Machine Vision Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

…

Contact Us

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK: +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on The World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.