The HR Payroll Software Market is continuously growing on surging trend in global scenario over the coming years. Major driving factors of global HR Payroll Software market is growing adoption of cloud based payroll software due to its advantages over traditional payroll methods.

These platforms enable organizations to access data and services through web browser without installing application software. Short implementation time and flexibility in deployment are the inherent features which makes HR payroll software highly demanded software in the market.

Cloud based software allows ability to access from anywhere with reduced implementation cost and improved return on investment. In addition, need for integrated efficient management system also drives the demand of for HR payroll software and services. One of the critical features restraining the global HR payroll software market is security concern, nevertheless, these issues are being addressed gradually through security tests by third party involvement.

HR Payroll Software offers various benefits such as automation and HR efficiency, improve communication, reduce business cost, improved track of employee data, improved decision making and better risk management. Talent management is one of the significant changing trends of global HR payroll software market.

The regional analysis of global HR Payroll Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of major players in the region. Europe is also estimating to project a major growth in the global HR Payroll Software market owing to growing awareness of benefits of adoption of HR payroll software among enterprises. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising number of enterprises during the forecast period.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Kronos (U.S.)

• Sage (U.S.)

• Ascentis (California)

• Successfactors (U.S.)

• Pay Focus (U.S.)

• Bamboohr (U.S.)

• Kenexa (U.S.)

• Ultipro (U.S.)

• Vibe Hcm (U.S.)

• Patriot Payroll (U.S.)

• Epicore (U.S.)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

By Application:

 Payroll

 Employees Benefits

 Tax filings

 Employees records

 Performance review

 Learning management

 Time & Attendance

 Leave Management

 Reimbursement & loans

 Others

By End Use:

 Large scale industry

 Medium scale industry

 Small scale industry

By Deployment:

 Cloud

 On premises

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global HR Payroll Software Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global HR Payroll Software Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global HR Payroll Software Market, By Application

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

…

