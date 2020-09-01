The Cyber Security Insurance Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Cyber Security Insurance is an insurance product used to protect businesses and individual users from Internet-based risks, and more generally from risks relating to information technology infrastructure and activities. Growth in adoption of cloud-based solutions and surge in cyber data breaches are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Additionally, increasing incidence of unauthorized accessing sensitive business data, such as employees’ personal information, intellectual properties, and financial records, have been rising, which, in turn, is also driving the cyber security insurance market. Moreover, changing number of cybercrime and is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. Furthermore, cyber security insurance providing resources for data breaches response as well as offsetting the expenses of a data breaches are the other factors that impelling the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high cost and problems associated with the implementation of cyber security insurance are the restraining factors of the market across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Cyber Security Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing incidences of data breaches and growing adoption of cloud-based solutions in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Cyber Security Insurance market over the upcoming years. Further, North America anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to presence of large number of cyber security insurance vendors in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

XL

AIG

Berkshire Hathaway

Zurich Insurance

Chubb

AON

Bin Insurer

Lockton

Security Scorecard

Allianz

Munich Re

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

By Type:

Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Application:

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Cyber Security Insurance Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Cyber Security Insurance Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Cyber Security Insurance Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Cyber Security Insurance Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Cyber Security Insurance Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Cyber Security Insurance Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

…

