Geriatric care services encompass providing care for the elderly who are facing chronic physical conditions or other diseases and disorders. These services comprise a wide range of personal care, health care, and other services to meet the requirements of older adults who are limited for self-care owing to chronic illness, injury, mental, physical, and cognitive disability or any other health-related disorders. Geriatric care services also offer assistance with daily activities such as bathing, dressing, grooming, eating, and other activities, including medication management and house work.

Presence of favorable reimbursement policies and increased life expectancy are also amongst few factors expected to propel demand for geriatric care services.

There is an increase in the adoption level for these services owing to the advantages associated with these services such as in chronic care management. Furthermore, increasing number of homecare and long term care services offered by geriatric care centers such as nursing care, health assessment & monitoring, and counseling & financial support is anticipated to drive the demand for these services.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Geriatric Care Services Market are Gentiva Health services, Kindred Healthcare, Senior Care Centers of America, Brookdale Senior Living, GGNSC Holdings, Sunrise Senior Living, Genesis Healthcare Corp, Extendicare

Market Segment By Type –

• Home Care Services

• Adult Care Services

• Institutional Care Services

Market Segment By Application –

• Nursing Homes

• Hospitals

• Community Centers

• Others

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Geriatric Care Services Market

Chapter 1, to describe Geriatric Care Services Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Geriatric Care Services, with sales, revenue, and price of Geriatric Care Services, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Zero Energy Buildings (ZEBs), for each region, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 12, Geriatric Care Services Market market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Geriatric Care Services Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

