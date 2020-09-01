Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market 2020 status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries. Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

An advanced distribution management system (ADMS) is the software platform that supports the full suite of distribution management and optimization. An ADMS includes functions that automate outage restoration and optimize the performance of the distribution grid. ADMS functions being developed for electric utilities include fault location, isolation and restoration; volt/volt-ampere reactive optimization; conservation through voltage reduction; peak demand management; and support for microgrids and electric vehicles.

The market size of ADMS has considerably grown over the past few years on the account of evolving smart grid and the emergence of technologies such as advanced metering infrastructure, outage management system, and energy management system. Rapid industrialization in emerging economies such as India and China has increased the demand for energy in these regions. Also, the demand for affordable and reliable energy has forced the utilities to upgrade to advanced technologies and enhance their electric and distribution network, thereby driving the adoption of ADMS.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market are ABB Group, Schneider Electric SE, S&C Electric Company, General Electric Company, Oracle Corporation, Indra Sistemas, Survalent Technology, Capgemini Consulting, Siemens SE, Advanced Control Systems, Open Systems International, ETAP/ Operation Technology

Market Segment By Type –

• Software

• Service (Consulting, System Integration, Support and Maintenance)

Market Segment By Application –

• Energy and Utilities

• IT and Telecommunications

• Manufacturing

• Defense and Government

• Infrastructure

• Healthcare

• Transportation and Logistics

• Others

Chapter 1, to describe Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS), with sales, revenue, and price of Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Zero Energy Buildings (ZEBs), for each region, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 12, Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

