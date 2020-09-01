GLOBAL ENTERPRISE VIDEO MARKET WILL REACH 10400 MILLION US$ AND GROWING AT A CAGR OF 13.9% DURING 2020-2026 WITH TOP COMPANIES ANALYSIS (CISCO SYSTEMS, POLYCOM, HUAWEI, ZTE, BRIGHTCOVE, OOYALA, HAIVISION, KALTURA, AVAYA ETC.)

Enterprise Video Market 2020 Global Industry research report offers you market size, industry growth, share, development trends, product demand, investment plans, business idea and forecasts to 2026. This report highlights exhaustive study of major market along with present and forecast market scenario with useful business decisions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/767194

We defines an enterprise video platform as a complete end-to-end solution that enables enterprises to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect and publish both live and on-demand video for internal use, as well as end-to-end platforms that fully-managed video webcasting service offerings, lecture capture solutions used by educational institutions, or solutions employed by the media and entertainment industry. By definition, we do not include the use of video by marketing departments for B2C communications.

From a competitive perspective, enterprise video is a dynamic and crowded market. Several vendors look at this market from different angles. There are traditional webcasting companies such as Sonic Foundry, VBrick, and Qumu. Video conferencing vendors, like Cisco and Polycom; online video platforms providers, such as Brightcove and Kaltura, have all entered the enterprise video market with their own solutions. The 2017 enterprise video market was led by Cisco Systems, followed closely by Polycom. Other key participants included Huawei, ZTE, Brightcove, Ooyala, Haivision, Kaltura, Avaya and ThePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions), among others.

From a customer perspective, laying out an enterprise-wide video strategy has significant benefits in terms of time, cost savings, and choosing the right enterprise video solution. Security, scalability, and ease of use drive widespread adoption. Vendors must focus on these elements to win market shares. North America is the largest and fastest-growing market for enterprise video solutions globally. The United States is the single largest country market. Over the next years, North America and Europe market will lead the way, followed closely by the Japan and China markets.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.)

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/767194

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Cisco Systems

• Polycom

• Huawei

• ZTE

• Brightcove

• Ooyala

• Haivision

• Kaltura

• Avaya

• …

Global Enterprise Video Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Enterprise Video Platform

Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate

Government

Education

Media & Entertainment

Other

Place a Direct Order Of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/767194

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Video are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Enterprise Video Market Overview

2 Global Enterprise Video Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Enterprise Video Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Enterprise Video Consumption by Regions

5 Global Enterprise Video Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Enterprise Video Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Enterprise Video Business

8 Enterprise Video Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Enterprise Video Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on The World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK: +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]