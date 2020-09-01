The Proximity Marketing Market report provides in-detail of the market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of Size, Share, Trend, Market growth and end industries. This report will provide useful and premium insights that will support in investments for Proximity Marketing market and also provides the views over the historical market values.

Proximity marketing is the localized wireless distribution of advertising content associated with a particular place. Transmissions can be received by individuals in that location who wish to receive them and have the necessary equipment to do so.

North America held the largest share of the proximity marketing market in 2017, whereas APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate in this market between 2020 and 2023. The increase in smartphone penetration, availability of mobile Internet, growing use of mobile applications & mobile web, and introduction of 4G network by the carriers are some of the factors responsible for the dominance of North America in the market.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Google

• Microsoft

• Apple

• Zebra Technologies

• Qualcomm

• Inmarket

• …

The Proximity Marketing report focuses on the Proximity Marketing in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Wi-Fi

• BLE Beacon

• Near Field Communication (NFC)

• GPS Geofencing

• Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Retail & E-Commerce

• Healthcare

• Infrastructural

• BFSI

• Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Proximity Marketing market.

Chapter 1: Describe Proximity Marketing Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Proximity Marketing, with sales, revenue, and price of Proximity Marketing, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Proximity Marketing, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Proximity Marketing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Proximity Marketing sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

