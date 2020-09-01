PUSH-TO-TALK OVER CELLULAR MARKET 2020: TOP COMPANIES ANALYSIS (AT&T, VERIZON, NII HOLDINGS, TELEFÓNICA, SPRINT, CHINA TELECOM, CHINA MOBILE, VODAFONE, BELL CANADA, VODACOM, ZAIN GROUP, KPN, VERTEL, KT POWERTEL ETC.) & FORECAST TO 2026

Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PTToC) market size was 2800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6200 million US$ by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 12.0% during 2020-2026. Modernization of commercial voice and Date projects has led to the increasing demand for Push to talk. Increasing mobile networks projects across the globe, especially in the developing countries is another major factor, driving the growth of the PoC market during the forecast period.

The Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market Research Report 2019 includes various topics like total market size, key drivers, business challenges, growth opportunities, industry share, international demand, outlook etc. Furthermore it covers key impact of regulations and technological updates. The report focuses on Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Industry major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Push-to-talk over cellular expands wireless coverage from 4G and 3G to access Wi-Fi networks. For PoC users, the addition of Wi-Fi provides maximum in-building coverage and reduces international communications costs. New-Generation PTT over commercial cellular has redefined PTT thanks to evolution of cellular networks, emergence of smartphones, new PTT-enabling technology, etc. New-Generation is built upon the latest mobile communication technologies and addresses the needs of end customers in a continuously changing business environment.

Push-to-talk over cellular is a way of communicating via cellular phones within or between one or several groups of users. Moreover, push-to-talk over cellular offers instant one-to-many or one-to-one mobile voice communication without protracted dialing, ringing, and answering steps like a regular phone call. Some of the key advantages of push-to-talk over cellular over the traditional technologies are the quick call setup and a wide network range.

PTT communications is primarily supported over LMR (land mobile radio) networks. Today, Push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) offerings are replacing land-mobile-radio (LMR) systems in many commercial environments, as non-mission-critical customer increasingly are opting for the lower cost and application flexibility inherent associated with PoC infrastructure rather than owning private LMR networks.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.)

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• AT&T

• Verizon

• NII Holdings

• Telefónica

• Sprint Corporation

• China Telecom

• China Mobile Communications Corporation

• Vodafone Libertel BV

• Bell Canada

• Vodacom

• Zain Group

• …

Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

